Is Robata Chane Based on a Real Restaurant? Is Mega Lo Mart a Real Store?

In ‘King of the Hill,‘ the town of Arlen is enriched by many of its iconic institutions, which mark their presence across the show as a reflection of the characters’ journey. Two of the prominent fixtures that bring the deeper themes of the narrative to life are Mega Lo Mart, a departmental store, and Bobby Hill’s restaurant, Robata Chane. While the former has been a part of the story from its very first episode, the latter is featured in the fourteenth season and serves as a springboard for many plotlines and emotional beats. On the other hand, Mega Lo Mart stands as a symbol of change, shifting up Hank Hill’s regular rhythm and bringing it closer to reality. In doing so, both locations come to life and add to the Texan suburban experience. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Robata Chane is a Fictional Restaurant Specializing in German-Asian Fusion

Robata Chane, co-owned by Bobby Hill and Chane Wassanasong, is a fictional restaurant created by the writing team of ‘King of the Hill,’ led by Greg Daniels and Mike Judge. It specializes in a unique brand of cuisine, creating a synthesis of Asian and German cooking methods and meals to invent a variety of new dishes. While such restaurants are uncommon, Bobby’s work stands out as a bold novelty, with very few real-life counterparts. Although it is largely inspired by the character’s personal tastes and interests, a number of eating establishments might have been a source of loose inspiration for Chane’s creation. Community Canteen, a real German-Asian fusion restaurant located at 109 West Stone Avenue in the city of Greenville, South Carolina, might be one of the show’s reference points, but its similarities end on the surface level.

What makes Bobby’s Robata Chane even more special is his emphasis on the authentic recreation of traditional Japanese cooking methods, such as Robata or Robotakayaki. This involves grilling food over hot charcoal, which gives it a smoky flavour and rich texture that is hard to replicate with other methods. For a commercial establishment, maintaining a Robata grill is a difficult task, and yet Bobby’s commitment is reflected by a number of real-life restaurants that bear some resemblance to the fictional restaurant. IZA Robata, located at 20212 Champion Forest Drive in the Spring region of Texas, as well as Kata Robata, situated at 3600 Kirby Drive in Houston, stand out as real-life analogues to Robata Chane, but given Bobby’s unique context, it is unlikely that the overlap is intentional on the creators’ part.

Over the course of the fourteenth season, Bobby faces his fair share of ordeals in building and operating a restaurant from scratch. From struggling to find the right supplies and maintaining strict hygiene in the kitchen to managing a mounting number of orders and figuring out a way to maximise profits, he covers it all. At the same time, he also has to deal with the twisted business practices of the Chane family and somehow carve out his own culinary identity. These are all real-life challenges faced by restaurant owners, chefs, and workers, and the show’s team likely did significant research into the industry before integrating it into the plot. ‘King of the Hill’ is renowned for its accurate portrayal of human anxieties, and Bobby’s story of finding his footing adds yet another feather to its cap.

The Fictional Hypermarket of Mega Lo Mart Adds a Comedic Touch to King of the Hill

Similar to Robata Chane, the Mega Lo Mart shopping complex is a fictional creation of the writing team of ‘King of the Hill.’ While no creator’s comment directly addresses the subject of its inspiration, it is likely that the department store is a parody of, or at least informed by, real-life chains of stores such as Wal-Mart, K-Mart, and Dollar General Market. The prefix of “Mart” is common to all of these titles, and it helps bring realism to the show’s fictional counterpart, making its role in the story easily recognizable. Additionally, the name is also a play on the phrase “Mega Low,” in reference to its lower prices. This puts it close to real-life stores known for their value for money, such as Best Buy, which uses similar wordplay to its advantage.

Additionally, the name Mega Lo Mart also resembles the word megalomania. This is no coincidence, as the show addresses it in its very first episode. It is possible that the dual meaning is a deliberate piece of commentary by the creators on the nature of this complex. This is substantiated by its recurring role in the narrative, wherein it is either a part of a larger conflict or its direct cause. Hank Hill often gets into conflicts with the workers and managers at the store, and briefly even works with them, providing us with a complete spectrum of experiences, all giving the establishment the necessary depth and sense of reality. Thus, Mega Lo Mart functions as a vague simulation of a popular departmental store, bringing all the positive and negative elements into play.

