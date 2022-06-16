Komi Can’t Communicate Season 2 Episode 11 Recap and Ending, Explained

In the eleventh episode of ‘Komi Can’t Communicate ‘season 2, titled ‘It’s just tights, It’s just an oni’s metal club, It’s just sweetness, and It’s just a fight,’ the titular protagonist feels embarrassed to face Tadano at school after giving him chocolates on Valentine’s day. Meanwhile, Akako Onigashima is having a bad day at school and is infuriated even by minor problems. Amami Satou learns a valuable lesson about saying no and asking for help. Here’s everything you need to know about the ending of ‘Komi Can’t Communicate ‘season 2 episode 11. SPOILERS AHEAD!!!

Komi Can’t Communicate Season 2 Episode 11 Recap

After meeting Tadano near his house and giving him Valentine’s Day chocolates, Komi feels embarrassed about going to school and having to face him again. However, when her mother reminds her that she will end up ruining her 100% attendance record, the titular protagonist finally agrees to go to school. Interestingly, all of her classmates thank Komi for the tasty chocolates she made for them.

Although it boosts her morale momentarily, as soon as she arrives in the class and sees Tadano, she just wants to run away. She gathers enough courage next to him soon afterward, but as soon as her friend mentions the chocolates, she sprints out of the class. Later that day, Yamai is following Komi around when she notices that her tights have a small tear. Initially, she tries to physically block everyone from seeing it, but it soon becomes evident that the plan is not working.

She later tells her about it and even takes her to the bathroom, where Komi can wear a different one that Yamai has been keeping with herself. But she also embarrasses the titular protagonist by wearing the tore tights on her head and running in the hallway as students stare at them. Meanwhile, Onigashima, who is generally a very kind and energetic girl, is infuriated as her earphones get tangled.

To make matters worse, she faces minor inconveniences throughout the day, which makes her even more moody and upset. However, just when it seems that the anger that has been building up all this time is about to spill out, she meets Komi. The titular protagonist notices that Onigashima is upset for some reason and decides to help her by untangling her earphones.

Komi Can’t Communicate Season 2 Episode 11 Ending: What Does Satou Learn from Komi and Her Friends?

Amami Satou is one of the sweetest students in Komi’s class, who is always trying to help others. She arrives at the school early every morning and cleans the desks for her classmates without ever asking for any praise or expecting any reward. Whenever anyone needs help from her, she does not know how to say no. So, even when some of the demands made by her classmates are questionable, she agrees to her best.

When Eiko notices this, she wastes no time scolding Satou and tells her to learn to say no to some of the requests made by her friends. Although she struggles to learn it immediately, Satou does become conscious of her poor decision-making and her inability to ask for help from others. When entering the class later that day, she notices Tadano carrying a lot of books to some other room. She immediately takes them from him after asking whether he needs help.

Komi, who is right there with her friends, tells Satou that she can also ask for help whenever she needs it. Tadano steps in and takes half of the books back from her while Komi and Najimi also join them to carry the books. Satou realizes that although she is always there to help others, she has struggled to ask for help. Komi’s small message does a world of good for her as she realizes that she also needs help sometimes, and there is nothing wrong in approaching others for help.

Why Do Tadano and Komi Have a Dispute?

When Komi and Tadano see Katou trying to solve different shogi problems, they see it as an opportunity to participate and help her in some way. They begin to look at a particular arrangement and begin to discuss the best possible moves to end the game. Unfortunately, they disagree on the best path forwards, and eventually, they end up getting frustrated with each other. Although they ignore each other for the rest of the day, Tadano finally realizes his mistake when he discusses his ideas with Katou. He apologizes to Komi, who smugly accepts, ending the argument.

