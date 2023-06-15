Kris Kelkar From Swiping America: Everything We Know

Created by Johnnie Ingram and Steve Warren, Max’s ‘Swiping America’ is a one-of-a-kind documentary romance show focused on singles from various walks of life. Based in New York City, New York, the participants travel across the USA and explore the dating potential of different cities within the country. One of the most interesting arcs in the series was that of season one’s Krishnanand “Kris” Kelkar, who has gained many admirers due to his part in the dating experiment. Given the hype around him, it is understandable that you might be eager to learn whatever you can about Kris, and we are here to explore the same!

Krishnanand “Kris” Kelkar Age and Background

When Kris took part in the Max series, he was 30 years old and had opted in for the experiment as a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. Ethnically, he is part-Indian and is a first-generation American. According to the Max star, this makes him a true New Yorker. Interstingly, Kris actually has a twin brother whom he is quite close to. During his free time, he likes to explore museums during his free time and is quite a photographer. Though Kris has often researched how to work on clothes, he has not yet actually worked on the same. At one point in his life, the documentary participant used to be pretty skinny but has since worked on his body to gain muscle definition.

Krishnanand “Kris” Kelkar’s Profession

From 2011 to 2015, Kris was a Brown University student learning about International Relations and Affairs. While still a university student, he also became a Multi-racial Heritage Series Programmer in May 2012 for Brown Center for Students of Color, retaining the position until May 2013. In January 2013, he became a Photographer and Archivist for Sarah Doyle Women’s Center. This was followed by him taking up the role of Digital Communications Intern for Brown Alumni Association in August 2014 and earning the position of Graphic Designer and Outreach Coordinator for the university’s LGBTQ Center in the same month. However, Kris left the three posts in June 2015.

Following his graduation, Kris became an Analyst for DigitasLBi in June 2015 and worked there until April 2016. In the latter month, he ended up switching jobs and started working at The Huffington Post as a Data Analyst. In January 2017, he left his career at the news publication and became a Product Analyst for BuzzFeed. However, in January 2018, his job title was switched to Data Science Business Analyst.

Kris started to work for Frame.io in February 2018, leaving behind his previous company. He was a part of the new organization until February 2019 before he quit and joined OkCupid next month as a Data Scientist I, before being promoted to Data Scientist II in February 2021. The Max star once again switched jobs, this time in April 2021, and became a Product Data Scientist for Instagram. Since September 2022, Kris has been working as a Senior Data Scientist for Hinge, having left Instagram behind.

Is Krishnanand “Kris” Kelkar Dating Anyone?

As of writing, Kris has not shared any updates regarding his romantic life. The Max star confessed in the show that one of his primary reasons behind coming on the two was his break up with his former partner, whom he had met via Tinder. While Kris had thought the two had a real shot at getting married, his boyfriend apparently did not share a similar mindset and broke up with Kris. “Funnily enough, the guy badly wanted to be on TV, so I was kind of feeling the cosmic irony of it all,” Kris told Cosmopolitan.

Talking about the dating scene in New York City, Kris confessed that he did not think that the Big Apple was a place meant for slow-burn romances as the person you are on a date with would apparently often be open to exploring other possible options of physical intimacy. Through the show, Kris met some fantastic people and even connected well with people like Derrek. Given that the television cast member even wore a wedding dress in the show, his overall experience was seemingly positive, and we hope that Kris’ romantic dreams soon become a reality.

