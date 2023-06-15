Reagan Baker From Swiping America: Everything We Know

Max’s ‘Swiping America’ is a documentary romance series created by Johnnie Ingram and Steve Warren. The show follows four singles based in New York who have decided to look for their perfect match outside the Big Apple. The journey that the participants embark upon is undoubtedly one-of-a-kind and allows them to learn more and more about their own preferences when it comes to love and life. One of the most notable names from the show’s premier series is Reagan Baker, whose story touched many hearts. If you are one of her many fans and are eager to learn more about her, here is everything that we know about the same!

Reagan Baker’s Early Life, Age, and Background

Entering the Max series at age 38, Reagan grew up in a strict Mormon household in Utah and was named after former President Ronald Reagan. According to the Max star, she was homeschooled and learned many household skills like sewing and baking, apart from reading the bible. As an extroverted person, Reagan explained that growing up without being able to socialize was hard for her. In fact, she would press herself against the window when the school bus would pass near her house and dream about the things she would have done had she been one of the kids on the bus.

Around the age of 20, Reagan left Utah behind, gave up Mormonism, and settled in New York. Since then, she has turned her life around and has fully embraced her extroverted side. Though life has certainly thrown many challenges her way, Reagan aims to remain her best self. As a passionate writer, she often pens her thoughts regarding her upbringing and the various feelings she continues processing from that time. In the show, she even admitted that she often feels guilty about kissing a man due to her childhood teachings. Reagan often enjoys the company of her dog, Mosie, who was even a part of the Max series, and was the fifth member living in the house that the four participants shared.

Reagan Baker’s Profession

As it turns out, Reagan is a self-employed Hairstylist who has been working under the banner of Reagan Baker Hair since April 2019 in New York City, New York. In the same month, she also joined ManeSpace as a Hairstylist and remained with the establishment until September 2020. Additionally, Reagan is quite proud of her writing and takes every opportunity possible to put her word to paper. She joined the Max series in November 2021 and is quite proud of her participation in the same.

Reagan Baker’s Ex-Husband and Daughter

Not long after Reagan moved to New York, she met a guy from Utah who grew up in a Mormon household. According to the Max star, he was “obsessed” with marrying her. The two indeed ended up tying the knot in Las Vegas, Nevada, when Reagan was 22. However, she confessed in the show that she knew even at that time that this was a mistake. At the age of 23, Reagan gave birth to her daughter Piper.

Shortly after Piper was born, Reagan was informed that her daughter had Cerebrocostomandibular syndrome, and she was apparently one of the most affected people to have been diagnosed with the condition and had survived birth. Due to her health, Piper was kept in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) for seven months, and she has since been living in various long-term care facilities in and around New York.

According to what Reagan has shared, Piper communicated non-verbally and is quite smart, with a personality that allows her to gain respect from others quickly. The Max star is certainly proud of her daughter’s creative skills, though she confessed that the fact that her daughter has never lived in the same home as her is something that does hurt her sometimes. Piper was around the age of 15 when her mother took part in the romantic social experiment.

Is Reagan Baker Dating Anyone?

As of writing, Reagan has not shared any updates regarding her romantic life. The television star connected with some of the men she dated within the show, including Jeremy and Don. With the latter, she was unsure what type of dynamic she had. However, the fact that she felt comfortable enough to tell him about Piper and that he listened to her certainly put Don in Reagan’s good books. No matter the show’s outcome, we wish Reagan the very best in her life and hope her life is blessed with good fortune.

