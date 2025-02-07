Krista Lee: What Happened to Bob Lee’s Wife?

The episode titled ‘Under the Bay Bridge’ of NBC’s ‘Dateline’ delves deep into the unexpected demise of tech mogul Bob Lee in San Francisco, California, in the spring of 2023. After extensive investigation by the detectives, it turned out that the father of two was killed by Nima Momeni, allegedly over an argument regarding the latter’s sister. One of the most affected members of the victim’s family was none other than his estranged wife, Krista Lee, who was vocal about her opinions related to the killer and his family.

Krista Lee Was Separated From Bob Lee at the Time of His Tragic Murder

Hailing from St. Louis, Missouri, Krista Lee had her entire world turned upside down when her estranged husband and the father of her children, Bob Lee, was found stabbed to death in San Francisco, California, where she resided at the time. Once, Krista and Bob were the epitome of true love. They had been together for several years before finally making their relationship official in the eyes of the law. During the course of their togetherness and marriage, the couple gave birth to and raised two daughters — Dagny and Scout Lee.

However, when their marriage deteriorated for reasons unknown, Krista and Bob decided to stay separated in 2019. A few years later, in October 2022, the distance between the separated couple increased as Bob relocated to Miami and moved in with his father for an indefinite period of time. Meanwhile, Krista and their two daughters remained in the Bay Area. Despite the differences between them, Krista was devastated and heartbroken when Bob passed away and was determined to get justice for him.

Krista Lee Didn’t Shy Away From Commenting About Nima Momeni and His Family

When Nima Momeni stood trial for the murder of Bob Lee in October 2024, Krista Lee made sure that she was present during the court proceedings. The defendant’s sister, Khazar Momeni, offended the Lee family, especially Krista, by claiming that she had been receiving intimidating messages from the victim’s family after the murder. While she made her way out of the court, the estranged wife of the late Bob Lee expressed her frustration at Khazar’s testimonies. She said, “My husband was murdered. She has no right to take our – she has no right to make herself a victim in this when our family was the one that got murdered. She can go f*** herself.”

However, Krista’s comment got her into trouble, as the judge banned her from the rest of Khazar’s testimony. A couple of months later, in December 2024, the jury deliberated for a good week or so before returning with a guilty verdict against Nima Momeni for killing Bob on April 4, 2023. Right after the guilty verdict, Krista announced that she and the rest of the victim’s family would file a civil suit against the killer’s family as their fight was far from over. She claimed that Nima’s entire family also had blood on their hands. She stated, “That means there will be a civil trial, that means we’ll come after his mother, his sister, and the brother-in-law. They are all absolutely guilty.”

Maintaining that she was in possession of evidence against them, she said, “In the last 18 months, I have received overwhelming information in regards to Mr. Momeni’s behavior, his abusive nature, people he has stabbed before, women he has abused before. This man deserves life in prison as far as I’m concerned. I’m glad that he’s off the streets and I urge anyone to come forward who has ever been attacked by him and tell their stories.” She also made comments targeted toward Nima’s sister, Khazar, saying, “If it wasn’t for Khazar’s manipulation, drug abuse and promiscuity, this wouldn’t have happened.” Ever since then, Krista has been looking forward to Nima’s sentencing date and working to file a civil lawsuit against his family.

