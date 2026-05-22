Kristina Head: Where is the 16 and Pregnant Cast Member Now?

Investigation Discovery’s ‘Hollywood Demons: Surviving 16 and Pregnant’ chronicles the backlash and hatred endured by the cast members of the infamous MTV show ’16 and Pregnant.’ Nearly two decades after the show’s debut, the participants feature in the documentary and openly discuss their personal struggles in its aftermath. Kristina Head was a cast member in the reality show’s fourth season, and she recounts how she found herself in the middle of a murder investigation as media and viewers pointed fingers at her.

Kristina Head Lost Her Baby Father During a Vacation With Friends

During junior year at school, Kristina Head became pregnant with her then-boyfriend John “Todd” Hight Jr.’s child. A few weeks later, the couple went on a vacation with some friends, during which Kristina found herself caught up in a riptide that led to her fainting due to excessive water in her lungs. Meanwhile, her boyfriend died of accidental drowning at the same time. Dealing with the tragic loss of her partner, Kristina gave birth to their son, Lucas.



Kristina Head is Surrounded by the Love and Support of Her Family and Friends

Years after appearing on the show and losing her boyfriend, Todd, Kristina earned her Associate of Arts degree in Special Education and Teaching from Panola College in 2020. She also pursued a Bachelor’s degree in Human Development and Family Studies, Social Sciences, and Communications Sciences from Stephen F. Austin State University and graduated in 2023. Starting her professional career, Kristina worked as a Kindergarten aide at Elysian Fields ISD and as a Substitute Teacher at the Carthage ISD Education Foundation. For a few months in 2023, she interned at Community Healthcore before joining 4Kids4Families in May 2024.

She started as the Permanency Specialist at the Non-Profit organization, then moved up the ranks and has been serving as Senior Permanency Specialist since May 2025. Seemingly living in the Longview-Marshall Area, Texas, Kristina is a devoted wife to TJ Head, with whom she tied the knot on April 3, 2012, and a proud, doting mother to her three sons, Lukas, Layton, and Joseph. She ensures she attends her sons’ games and celebrates their achievements.

Apart from her family, she also loves spending time with her friends, with whom she regularly connects. In July 2025, Kristina and her friends went on a hiking adventure, making many memories together. That same year, she also went through a hysterectomy, after which she recovered gradually with the support of her family and friends. In May 2026, she and her husband, along with her sons, attended the LS Fest. Thus, from what we can tell, Kristina is surrounded by pure love and companionship of those she loves and who love her.