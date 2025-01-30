Kristina Khorram: What Happened to P. Diddy’s Chief of Staff?

As a documentary series pulling back the curtain on music mogul Sean “Puffy” Combs AKA P. Diddy and the severe allegations against him, HBO Max’s ‘Fall of Diddy’ is utterly gripping. That’s because it comprises not just archival audio-video footage but also exclusive interviews to really underscore the cases of alleged violence and abuse he has been accused of committing while remaining in the limelight for decades. Amongst those to thus be of significant mention in this original production is none other than his Executive Employee turned Chief of Staff turned Right-hand Woman Kristina Khorram.

Kristina Khorram Was Essentially P. Diddy’s Rock in Life

Although not much information regarding Kristina Khorram’s early years, educational qualifications or professional background is publicly available, we do know she first met the hip-hop star in 2013. After all, according to her now-deleted LinkedIn profile, that’s when she had landed a spot at his record label Bad Boy Entertainment as a Senior Executive, only to soon climb the ladder through hard work and determination. She actually proved her mettle to such an extent that she was promoted to be Diddy’s Manager shortly after, and she gradually evolved into Director-Office of the Chairman at Combs Enterprises.

By the time 2020 rolled around, Diddy was so impressed with Kristina’s unwavering hard work, as well as loyalty, that she was handpicked to handle his day-to-day life at every turn. In other words, she was appointed as his Chief of Staff, meaning every single individual employed by his banner — assistants, bodyguards, chefs, and drivers — essentially worked under her. Emphasizing her importance in his life, he once asserted in a post he shared on Facebook that she “keeps everything in my life and my business running. She’s been my right hand for the last 8 years… Don’t know how I’d function without her.”

Kristina Khorram Has Been Named in At Least One Lawsuit Against P. Diddy

It was in late 2023 when allegations of abuse, human trafficking, and sexual assault against Diddy Combs began coming to light, giving way to several lawsuits as well as investigations into his empire. One such case was filed by music producer Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones in early 2024, wherein he claimed that the rapper’s Chief of Staff was his right-hand woman in his alleged depraved endeavors, too. This alleged survivor actually went as far as to label the 37-year-old as the “Ghislaine Maxwell to Sean Combs’ Jeffrey Epstein” before claiming she often even “ordered sex workers” for him.

As if that’s not enough, Lil Rod then elaborated in his amended $30 million complaint against Diddy for sexual assault that Kristina “required” his domestic employees to always carry a “fanny pack” full of various drugs so that the rapper could have his pick at any given time. However, the most damning accusation he made was that she not only recruited or had other employees recruit sex workers to participate in Diddy’s “freak offs,” but she also “knowingly and intentionally participated in, perpetrated, assisted, supported, facilitated a sex-trafficking Venture.”

As per reports, all these claims, along with others, have or will play a significant role in the September 2024-filed RICO federal criminal case against Diddy for alleged sex trafficking, racketeering, and transportation to engage in prostitution. The indictment for this alleges that the rapper used “certain employees,” including “high-ranking supervisors,” to “carry out, facilitate, and cover up his abuse and commercial sex [ring],” but it doesn’t name any names. However, as per the New York Post, investigators have already received a lot of digital evidence in the form of texts as well as voice notes that could possibly implicate Kristina.

Kristina Khorram Has Stepped Far Away From the Limelight

Ever since Homeland Security officials arrested Diddy Combs in New York in September 2024 (now held on a $50 million bail), Kristina has stayed far away from the public eye in every capacity. She was seemingly never really active on social media platforms, as her last public Facebook post was back in November 2016, but she has since deleted her LinkedIn and Instagram accounts. It’s imperative to note that while she is a defendant in Lil Rod’s civil case, there are currently no criminal charges against her, yet this could change considering the accusations already made. So, it’s possible she is cooperating with the federal government as of writing and keeping on the down low for her own mental as well as physical well-being.

