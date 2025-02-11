Krzysztof Wojtkowski: Where is Alone Australia Season 2 Winner Now?

Krzystof Wojtkowski emerged as the winner of ‘Alone Australia’ season 2 in the extremely harsh conditions and wild terrain of the South Island in New Zealand. The 39-year-old comes from a Polish refugee family, which provided him with traits like resilience and stubbornness, which was much needed for his win. His focus on positively handling the hard days despite having no one but his own company and limited resources was commendable. Krzysztof’s efforts were so inspiring throughout the season that it might not be a surprise if we discover that his fans have grown a passion for enjoying the outdoors.

Krzysztof Wojtkowski Expresses His Journey On the Show as Overwhelming Yet Rewarding

The conditions on South Island were highly harsh for the contestants, with freezing temperatures, nonstop winds, and rain. However, Krzysztofs seemed not to mind much of it. For him, 64 days alone did not feel like being alone. He admired his time on the show since he could build things, got to camp, and had a million-dollar view of the wilderness. When addressing this aspect, he said, “It reinforced just how much I like me time and being out in the bush.” To him, the best part of this survival journey was that he could sleep whenever he wanted and indulge himself in work or projects however he wanted. Among the 10 items the contestants were allowed to take with them during their time alone, Krzysztof took a family photo to keep him company.

Although he did hunt, he expressed that it was not his forte. However, he made sure to pack a bow since it was better not to need it than not to have it. The hardest part of his time there was missing his partner and family, which he repeatedly mentioned. Additionally, he did not forget to say that he missed good food, but this craving gradually wore off with time. One of the most significant captures was from Episode 6, where he spun flax seeds to make rope. It can simply be said that he had made his spinning wheel on the show. With his strong mental fortitude and crafting ability, Krzysztof contested for 64 long days and emerged as the winner of the $250,000 prize in season 2.

Krzysztof exclaimed in disbelief, “I still can’t believe I’ve won. The thought of being the last person standing was never on my mind.” To him, the experience he gained and the learning he got from it were the best things that had happened to him. He also did not fail to mention that he would have “kept pushing” as long as his health permitted him to move further on his journey. To top it off, his partner Erin Rose surprised him after he realized that he won the competition.

Krzysztof is an Aquaculturist, Besides Being a Nature Enthusiast

The season 2 winner was featured in New Idea Magazine in a report that listed the contestants and described Krzysztof as someone prone to “thinking outside the box.” After the final episode, he was invited to the ‘Alone Australia: The Podcast’ produced by SBS, with season 1 winner Gina Chick, his partner Erin Rose, and cohost Darren Mara. Krzysztof also attended the 64th Logie Awards, 2024, when ‘Alone Australia’ won the best competition Reality Program. He appeared super thrilled to attend the red carpet event as the winner and could be seen flicking his hair before the camera, dazzling the audience with his killer looks.

Aside from his appearance on the show and his love for camping and the outdoors, Krzysztof is an Aquaculturist by profession. He raises Barramundi, also known as Asian sea bass or giant sea perch. He runs a fish farm and is diligent with his work, which is evident from how he loves feeding his fish with his hands. He also sells shortfin eels, which are wild-caught. In January 2025, he explored the waters of the Upper Yarra River and caught freshwater crayfish using a simple pronged stick and his keen eyes. According to him, ethical interactions with wildlife are the key. His knowledge of Dandenong Burrowing Crayfish, Spiny Freshwater Crayfish, or any other aquatic ecosystem further shows how perfectly he belongs to his profession. In addition to documenting his aquatic adventures, Krzysztof continues to impart knowledge in relation to wilderness survival on his social media profile. Recently, he demonstrated a fire-making skill using a ferra rod and Messmate bark.

Krzysztof Loves Camping and Spending Time Cooking New Dishes

Being diagnosed with ADHD at the age of 11 and a neurodivergent individual, Krzysztof had always disliked crowded places. It overwhelmed him, so he found serenity in the bushes and on camping trips. After his appearance in the show, the reality TV personality mentioned that he missed being in the wilderness, so he tried to go camping with his friends and loved ones at least once a month. In his interview with The Guardian, he expressed that the sound of the running water and sitting by the campfire is his jam. Throughout 2024, strolling among the trees had been one of his highlights. In fact, towards the end of the year, he embarked on a gold fossicking adventure with his friends and thoroughly enjoyed every bit of it. He is also highly indulged in his gardening projects, loves growing orchards and harvesting hops, and takes pride in using the mushrooms in his garden for dinner.

Besides this, Krzysztof loves fishing and trying different cooking recipes in his favorite time. From cooking beef jerky for a snack to using his grandmother’s unique recipe to make chocolate and almond babka, he can be considered a magician in the kitchen. He also seems interested in making homemade pickles from dill and chilies. From what we have gathered, he is exceptionally skilled at cooking during his camping trips. In August 2024, he also held a Pierogi-making class for his Polish community and said that he was looking forward to doing more cooking classes in the future. Another glimpse from his life also shows that he is particularly interested in reading books like, ‘Australian Bushcraft,’ ‘Bush Tukka Guide,’ and ‘Weed Forager’s Handbook.’

Krzysztof is Blessed to Be Surrounded by Loving Partner, Friends and Family

The ‘Alone Australia’ season 2 winner does not have any absence of love in his life. From having a loving partner to a supportive family, he seems to have gained it all. During Christmas week in 2024, Krzysztof and his parents visited the volunteer fire service organization, Sassafras-Ferny Creek Fire Brigade CFA, to exercise their family tradition of celebrating the festive spirit with the folks at the organization and thanking them for their services. He shared a heartwarming post featuring himself and his parents immersed in the jolly mood alongside Santa, with the caption that reads, “Another year, another cherished Christmas tradition! Got to get a photo with the folks and Santa in front of the fire truck.” While he always has the support of his mom, Baśka Maria, and dad, Krzysztof is also a pet dad to his cat, Jerry, and he loves to play scribbles with his furry companion.

His partner, Erin Rose, is an undergraduate STEM student and an aspiring Planetary Scientist who also shares his adventurous spirit. Together, the two love to spend some of their weekends exploring back beaches and dunes, and in December 2024, they did all that with a sprinkle of hiking around Sorento, smiling together with the ocean at the backdrop. They seem to have been together for a while now, engulfed in their romantic bubble as they stand side-by-side through the ups and downs of life. From looking forward to building new Lego sets, camping, and attending the Herb and Chilli Festival together, the couple are basking in their love for each other, and we wish them nothing but happiness for their future together.

