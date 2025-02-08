Mike Atkinson: Where is Alone Australia Season 1 Runner Up Now?

Upon its premiere on March 29, 2023, SBS’ popular survival reality television show ‘Alone Australia‘ has introduced multiple adventurous personalities, one among whom is Mike Atkinson of season 1 AKA “Outback Mike.” Throughout the season, Mike showed his resilience, bushcraft skills, and understanding of nature, instantly making him a fan favorite. He ended up as the runner-up after surviving in the wilderness of Southwest Tasmania, Australia, for 64 days. His eagerness to step out of his comfort zone and unmatched survival skills have been inspiring. With these traits, Mike proved to be one of the most formidable contestants and walked away with immense respect from the audience.

Mike Atkinson’s Journey Was Marked With Hunger and Freezing Cold

‘Alone Australia’ pushed its contestants to the extreme, isolating them in the unforgivable wilderness with only 10 permitted items for survival. To prepare for his journey on the show, Mike ate 10,270 calories a day, gaining 19 kg in just two months, besides brushing up on his survival skills and physical preparations. While his skills gave him an edge compared to his fellow contestants, hunger did not leave him alone. In one instance, Mike had to go without eating for 23 days, to which he later stated, “Yeah. That was chilly.” However, this did not deter his spirits, and he remained composed throughout. The other contestants faced a hard time with the emotional toll of isolation, but Mike faced the challenge head-on. To keep himself relaxed in the wilderness, he built a chair during one of the episodes and created efficient shelters, which was an integral part of his survival.

In another instance, he used his brand-new boots to sort out the drinking water problem for the day. He also showcased his exceptional skills when he made a kayak and fishing rod to forage for food. He was successful in catching trout, which helped him sustain himself. As far as Mike’s relationship with his fellow contestants goes, he shares an amicable bond with the winner of the season, Gina Chick. In one of her posts, she expresses her gratitude to him, praising him for being the challenger that he is. Mike also expressed that he was privileged to have shared the same corner with her for those months. He lasted for 64 days in the wilderness and ended up being the runner-up due to his elimination because of low blood pressure and malnutrition.

Mike Served in the Military Before Dabbing Into His Passion for Filming

Mike Atkinson began his career journey as a pilot in the Australian Defence Force, where he flew helicopters, fast jets, and big jets. During this time, he was taught survival skills, which included everything from bush tucker to drinking water. At this time, he learned how to live off the land for around three weeks. Mike started using his skills outside military expeditions, helping him begin his journey as an adventurer in Australia and worldwide. One of his most significant achievements in this area of his profession was when he built and sailed a traditional dugout canoe and sailed the Great Barrier Reef in September 2021.

In another of his expeditions in 2017, he successfully escaped from the remote region of Kimberley with just the availability of primitive tools. Not only did this highlight his skills in living off the land, but it also showcased how he survived depending on his wits. Some of his further adventures include skiing solo across Iceland and a solo expedition in Saudi Arabia with two camels in 2018. After being introduced to the reality TV show ‘Alone Australia,’ he was featured in the well-known magazine GQ, which covered his preparation journey thoroughly. He was also called on the ‘Today Show’ to talk about his experience during this time. Some of his other interviews were on podcasts like ‘Zero Limits,’ ‘Call to Adventure,’ and ‘The Project Interview.’

Mike always had a passion for filming. According to him, what he sees on TV or social media does not capture the real essence of living in extreme outdoor conditions. This prompted him to chronicle his Kimberley expedition, finally making his first film, ‘Surviving the Outback.’ The film won several international film awards and was featured at the Banff Film Festival 2018. Gravitas Ventures, the largest independent film distributor in the U.S., is the distributor for this film. Mike completely self-filmed ‘Surviving the Outback’ with action cameras and drones. His next film will be ‘Surviving the Great Barrier Reef Expedition,’ the release date of which he has yet to release.

Mike is Also a Writer, Influencer and a Podcast Host

Mike Atkinson has also shown his skills as a storyteller by crafting the journey of his adventures in his books. His book ‘Modern-Day Castaway’ was finished drafting in February 2023 and was released on June 10, 2023. The book was based on his adventure in the Great Barrier Reef. His writing has captured the true essence of his survival journey and contains vivid details and practical insights on self-sufficiency and bushcraft. In September 2023, Mike started his own podcast ‘Survival and Adventure,’ where he invites fellow solo travelers to talk about their experiences. Mike is also an influencer with over 139K followers on his Instagram and has his own YouTube channel with 97.1k subscribers, where he is known as @OutbackMike. On his social media, he can be seen educating others on survival skills and further sharing his experiences from his adventures.

Beyond His Professional Endeavours, Mark Maintains a Happy Family Life

Mike originally grew up in the suburbs of Canberra’s mighty Weston Creek and attended local government school. From what we know, he shares a deep bond with his mother. While visiting his mom in Canberra in 2003, he met Melinda, his wife, for the first time. Their first date at a restaurant ultimately led to the second and more, and they married in 2007. He has two children, Tom and Zara, who were born in 2008 and 2010. It was also in 2010 that the couple bought their home with a peachy front yard in Port Stephens. He also has a dog named Ollie, who is his all-time loyal companion. All in all, we can say that his love for nature and the thrill of adventures have not led him away from the love and presence of his loved ones.

