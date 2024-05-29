Kylie Douglas: Where is the Former 7M Dancer Now?

In Netflix’s documentary series titled ‘Dancing for the Devil: The 7M TikTok Cult,’ the underlying truth about Robert Shinn’s management company, 7M Films, and the Shekinah Church is brought to the surface, but not before he had already spoiled the lives of many TikTok dancers by making them cut ties with their respective families and brainwashing them. One of the dancers who fell victim to Robert’s ill intentions was Kylie Douglas, a talented dancer who was traumatized by the time she had spent working for the agency.

Who is Kylie Douglas?

Growing up in a loving household, Kylie Douglas was loved and adored by everyone, but she shared a close-knit bond with her mother and her grandparents. Since her childhood, she loved going to church but when her interest in dancing intensified, she moved to Los Angeles and focused on building a career for herself as a dancer. In the 2010s, she crossed paths with Aubrey Fisher, who also shared her passion for dancing. Soon, they fell in love and began dating. In 2019, she founded The Voltz, a junior/teen hip-hop dance company. Together with his partner, she began going to content days and lived life one day at a time while enjoying what she was doing. At the time, she was hungry to be invited to everything.

However, when the couple was invited to Robert Shinn’s dinner party, she felt a bit awkward, as the only person she was familiar with at the entire party was her boyfriend, Aubrey. It turned out that the people in the room were soon going to be her colleagues or collaborators as Robert established a management company, 7M Films, which hired and handled social media stars. So, when she got a chance to become a member of 7M Films, she believed that it was the right path for her dancing career with her partner. However, she was made to cut off all contact with her family, including the ones she was closest to. One day, Kylie went to the gym with a bad back painand when she consulted Robert about the same, she thought that being a “man of God,” would pray for her.

Instead, he offered to crack her back himself and when he did it, she could feel that he felt up her body. However, at the time, Kylie just thought of it as an awkward moment, believing that he could not do any wrong or harm to her or anyone else. When the allegations against Robert and his organization being a front for his cult surfaced, she realized that she might be in an unsafe environment. After walking out of the agency, she filed a police report of sexual assault against Robert and began speaking out against his church to raise awareness in order to help out the ones still associated with it. Having gone through traumatic experiences, Kylie and Aubrey decided to call their five-year long relationship quits by June 2023.

Kylie Douglas is Still a Choreographer

After exiting the agency, Kylie Douglas began enjoying a life without any restrictions yet again, reuniting with her family and other loved ones. She began collaborating with another fellow dancer and choreographer named Giovanni Tisera. She also took over her dance company, The Voltz, and brought it back to life, after her long absence. In 2023, she proudly oversaw her group participate in the ‘World of Dance.’ In 2022, she had rescued a puppy and named her Macy. She was reunited with her and even spent Halloween 2023 together.

In February 2024, Kylie got to attend the Super Bowl in Las Vegas. After spending a long time away from her loving mother during her stint with 7M Films, she got to express her gratitude towards her on Mother’s Day through a social media post that said, “Happy Mommy’s Day to my role model, best friend and beautiful woman I get to call my mommy. Forever thankful for all you do! For playing both roles of mom & dad so well, for always having my back and supporting me and my dreams and most importantly for giving me the best life I could ever ask for! Love you mommy!” Apart from leading her dance company, collaborating regularly with Giovanni, the dancer/choreographer also continues to raise her voice against Robert and his sinister entities.

