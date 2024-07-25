Rupert Everett and Paz Vega to Star in ‘La Versione di Giuda’

Rupert Everett and Paz Vega are bringing their seasoned acting talents to Giulio Base’s biblical feature! The performers have joined the cast of ‘La Versione di Giuda,’ which was initially titled ‘Judas’ Gospel.’ The film began its principal photography on July 19 in Calabria, Italy, and is expected to roll cameras for four weeks. Besides Everett and Vega, the cast includes John Savage, Darko Peric, Tomasz Kot, and Abel Ferrara. The historical drama, also written by Base, is being produced with the backing of Agnus Dei Production, Minerva Pictures, and Agresywna Banda in association with Rai Cinema.

The film will retell the story of Judas, from his birth in a brothel to his ascension to one of Jesus’ apostles. The fortunes told by an oracle announced that his mother would give birth to a devil. He is born as a bastard in the brothel, and his mother dies in childbirth. He is named Judas by the women there, and he quickly grows into a hardened boy, killing the brothel’s owner after the latter tries to rape him.

The plot progresses with Judas becoming the new head and protector of the business. He runs the brothel and grows rich through the sale of women. A turning point in the pimp’s life comes when his sister, Mary Magdalene, is saved from being stoned by a man called Jesus. In complete awe of the healer, Judas leaves his legacy of violence and exploitation behind to become the final apostle. His transformation from someone who was predestined to be a devil to a disciple of the Messiah is completed with the ultimate act of selfless devotion.

Everett is a descendant of the British nobility with a long and illustrious career in cinema. Known for his elegant performances, the actor has most recently stepped into the roles of John Lovegrove in Prime Video’s ‘Everybody Loves Diamonds,’ the Duke of Wellington in Ridley Scott’s ‘Napoleon,’ Kevin Tagg in ‘Gray,’ and Brian Debenham in ‘Funny Woman.’ He has a long list of projects in the pipeline and is set to appear in ‘Verona’s Romeo & Juliet’ and the fantastical comedy ‘Legend Has It.’

Vega is a Spanish actress who first garnered attention with ‘Spanglish,’ in which she starred as Flor alongside Adam Sandler. She has recently appeared in both Spanish and international productions like ‘Aire, Just Breathe,’ ‘Double Soul,’ ‘Festival de Cine Global de Santo Domingo,’ and Netflix’s crime drama ‘Kaleidoscope.’ The actress will be seen in the leading role of Carmen in Netflix’s upcoming mystery thriller ‘1992’ and as Mari in ‘Rita.’

‘La Versione di Giuda’ is being filmed specifically in Curinga, Corigliano, Rossano, Cleto, Sila National Park, Caccuri, Mendicino, and Cosenza. Calabria has previously hosted the filming of movies like ‘Freaks Out,’ ‘No Time to Die,’ ‘The Marvels,’ and ‘The Gospel According to St. Matthew.’

