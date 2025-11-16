Who is T.L.? Is Sam Elliott in Landman Season 2?

Created by Taylor Sheridan, season 2 of ‘Landman‘ journeys into the heart of the oil industry along with Tommy Norris, the newly promoted president of M-Tex. Following Monty Miller‘s passing in the previous season finale, a power vacuum is created, and every banker, politician, or agent in town wants a piece. However, Tommy has secret plans of his own, especially with the cartel now openly demanding partnership in this billion-dollar industry. As such, although the sophomore season of this western drama series might have expanded the scope, its real twists and turns operate on a deeply interpersonal level. While Tommy has to balance his new professional endeavours with the new developments on the home front, there are newer, unpredictable elements in the mix that need his immediate attention. One of these variables is a character named T.L. whose past points to a deeper connection with Tommy, and by extension, the entire narrative. SPOILERS AHEAD.

T.L. is Tommy’s Mysterious Father and the Missing Link in the Narrative

From the moment he is introduced in the season 2 premiere, titled ‘Death and Sunset,’ T.L. is presented as an enigma that doesn’t quite fit into the molds of conventional society. This holds true even near the tail-end of his life, when he is taken care of at Prairie View Assisted Living. Despite his caretakers’ best attempts, he maintains a sort of unruly streak, choosing to live on his own terms. However, when he learns that someone named Dorothy passed away, his attitude shifts entirely, and mourning takes over. Heartbroken, T.L. asks his caretaker whether it is possible to avoid the suffering that comes with death, which reveals a deeply traumatized psyche behind that tough exterior shell. Although T.L. only appears for a single scene in this episode, he ends up generating enough intrigue to steal the spotlight, and enough details point to him having a very direct connection to the show’s main plot.

While the episode never confirms that T.L. and Tommy are connected, the binding tissue turns out to be Dorothy. At the end of the episode, Tommy gets a phone call announcing the death of his mother, and the fact that this lines up with Dorothy’s news makes the connection intentional. By extension, it is implied that T.L. is Dorothy’s former partner and Tommy’s father, which explains his emotional reaction. Although the two have yet to interact on screen, there is a possibility that Tommy has kept in touch with T.L. this entire time, even when he has been stuck in an old-age home. Additionally, their blood connection is also hinted at through a series of shared or similar traits between the two, such as their sharp mind and tongues. As such, there is a good possibility that T.L. might step into the oil business himself, which can lead to a new chapter in both the characters’ lives.

Actor Sam Elliott Charts Sets T.L. on a Transformative Journey in Landman Season 2

T.L. manages to steal the spotlight in a single episode, providing a fresh pair of eyes to observe the oil industry with. Given the gravitas and skillset required to pull off the demands of the narrative, portraying him can be a challenge for any actor, but Sam Elliott brings his own exceptional flavour to the role. A large part of his successful portrayal is his dynamic with the rest of the cast, and particularly Billy Bob Thornton, who essays the protagonist, Tommy Norris. As for the overall experience, Elliott has described his involvement in the show as a blessing and is already looking ahead to his role in a potential season 3. This continued interest indicates a strong love for the project and commitment to the role, both of which are key in making the new character as authentic as possible.

Notably, Elliot also spoke to Women’s World about the questions he initially had about his scope in the larger narrative and how that changed over time. He stated, “I looked at that for the first time and I didn’t particularly like the fact that I (…) looked like I was on my last lap, but as I’ve got a couple more episodes delivered to me from Taylor I thought, wow, this is going to be a lot of fun and I’m just looking forward to continuing it on.” To that end, he has likened his arc in the story to an evolution of sorts, and fans can expect him to add several layers to Tommy’s past as well as his present.

A veteran of the industry, Sam Elliott is known equally well for his acting prowess as well as his signature voice, both of which have come together to breathe life into many iconic characters over the years. Following a breakthrough performance in movies such as ‘Lifeguard’ and shows such as ‘The Yellow Rose,’ Elliott established himself as a character actor with several notable titles under his belt. Among his most successful projects are ‘Conagher,’ ‘Gettysburg,’ and ‘Tombstone,’ where he plays Conn Conagher, John Buford, and Virgil Earp, respectively. The actor is also known for his work in superhero titles, ranging from ‘Hulk’ to ‘Ghost Rider,’ where he steps into the roles of General Ross and the Caretaker, respectively. His work in ‘A Star is Born,’ where he plays Bobby Maine, received significant critical acclaim, earning him his first Academy Award nomination for the best supporting actor category. As such, for Elliot, ‘Landman’ presents the perfect opportunity to flex his accumulated experience and talent.

