Is Monty Miller Dead? Did Jon Hamm Leave Landman?

In the final episodes of the first season of Paramount+’s drama series ‘Landman,’ the health condition of Jon Hamm’s Monty Miller deteriorates severely. Since he has already survived several heart attacks and subsequent bypass surgeries, he does not have much hope that he will stay alive for long. The ninth episode of the installment ends with his state worsening. In the finale, his wife, Cami Miller, is informed that the oil tycoon suffered from a ruptured aortic aneurysm. The only chance Monty has to defeat death is undergoing a heart transplant surgery. However, the first season ends with an alarming scene that takes place before such an essential procedure, leaving viewers concerned about Hamm’s future in the show! SPOILERS AHEAD.

Monty Miller is Most Likely Alive

In one of the final scenes of the first season of ‘Landman,’ Cami Miller and her daughters are seen crying intensely near Monty Miller, who is lying on a hospital bed. Throughout the businessman’s hospitalization, his wife has remained calm and composed. Even when she learns the worst from the doctors, she doesn’t express any unbearable distress. Seeing the same Cami crying her heart out is guaranteed to raise alarm among ardent admirers of the series. However, the particular scene can be a typical cliffhanger created to end the installment on a high note rather than a revelation of Monty’s death.

The scene itself provides viewers with several clues to conclude that Monty is most likely not dead. First of all, the sequence does not feature any doctors or nurses who should be rushing toward the room of a high-profile client if he has passed away. On the contrary, nurses pass in front of the room without any sense of concern. Since Monty’s monitors are on, if he is dead, it should create alarming sounds to inform doctors and nurses of the situation, which does not happen. We can also rule out the possibility of the scene taking place after the doctors have visited him and confirmed his death.

If that’s the case, there is no need to keep the medical equipment attached to him. The doctors or nurses may have removed the oxygen pipe for his family to spend some time together with him if he is really dead. Considering that it is not how he is presented in the scene, Monty appears to be alive.

Jon Hamm is Hopeful About Returning to Landman Season 2

Since Monty Miller is seemingly alive, we may not need to worry about Jon Hamm leaving ‘Landman.’ In fact, the actor has already expressed his wish to remain a part of the drama series beyond its first season. When CNN’s Andy Cohen asked him about the sophomore installment of the show, the actor replied, “I’m hoping. Stay tuned. That’s all I can say.” From his co-star, Demi Moore, we already know that the second season of the series is in the works. If we align the same with Hamm’s words, we can nearly confirm that he will continue to appear in the show.

Monty’s current condition can be a plot point conceived to introduce new roles to the protagonist, Tommy Miller. The show’s first season explores Billy Bob Thornton’s character as a landman in detail. Therefore, co-creator and writer Taylor Sheridan may want to delve into his arc with a new approach, which justifies Tommy’s promotion as the president of M-Tex Oil, which happens only because of Monty’s worsened state. The first season finale clarifies that the upcoming episodes will mainly revolve around the intricate relationship between Tommy and Gallino (Andy García).

Tommy can only deal with such a consequential figure on behalf of M-Tex Oil if he is the head of the company. Considering these factors, we believe that Sheridan is sidelining Monty for a while rather than killing him off. In the second season, we may see the protagonist deal with his boss’ expectations of him and the unignorable presence of Gallino, who is powerful enough to alter the fate of his oil company.

