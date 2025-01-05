Landman Episode 9 Recap: WolfCamp

The ninth episode of Paramount+’s drama series ‘Landman,’ titled ‘WolfCamp,’ follows the consequences of Monty Miller’s deteriorating health. After multiple bypasses, the oil tycoon faces an uncertain future, especially with a billion-dollar project set to start rolling. Tommy Norris receives great news concerning his work, but there are enough unfavorable developments for him to be concerned about. Angela and Ainsley Norris continue to look for ways to cheer up their new “friends,” this time by finding a male erotic dancer to entertain the group. Like his father, Cooper Norris also faces several challenges concerning his future, which will include Ariana and her child! SPOILERS AHEAD.

Tommy Norris Gets Promoted With More Troubles

‘WolfCamp’ begins with a conversation between Tommy Norris and Colonel Ivey regarding the failed drug operation. The landman promises the officer to clean up the mess and calls Jimenez to discuss the incident. The drug dealer cannot tolerate setback after setback, even if there is the presence of military personnel on his territory. The conversation ends with them deciding to meet after the protagonist returns to Odessa from Fort Worth. After the discussion, Tommy meets his boss, Monty Miller, at the hospital. The businessman talks to Jerry Jones, the owner of the Dallas Cowboys of the National Football League (NFL).

Jerry asks Monty to surround himself with his family rather than his colleagues or subordinates, especially now that his health is deteriorating alarmingly. The veteran businessman reminds his younger counterpart that the latter needs to accept the possibility of his impending death and start making changes to his life. After Jerry leaves, Monty promotes Tommy as M-Tex Oil’s vice president of operations with a raise. The joyous news turns sour for the landman when his boss reveals that he is making Rebecca Falcone’s appointment permanent. Tommy replies that they do not need her, but Monty reminds him that he does not need the former’s permission to hire someone for his company.

While Tommy is in Fort Worth, Angela and Ainsley show up at Rick’s Cabaret to hire erotic dancers to entertain the old folks at the nursing home they regularly visit. Unfortunately, the place does not employ male performers, who are needed to make the female residents of the retirement home happy. Ainsley solves the problem by hiring her boyfriend, Ryder. She blows his mind by sharing intimacy in the house she shares with her father and mother to convince him to do as she wants him to do.

Angela Causes Chaos With Paella

While Ainsley convinces Ryder to be an erotic dancer, Angela prepares paella for her family and other residents of the company house, Dale Bradley and Nathan. Tommy is still furious about his daughter’s Bible study under his roof but joins others for dinner anyway. After placing the pan of paella in the middle of the dining table, Angela prepares for another eventful dinner, which starts with the others calling her dish jambalaya. The occasion takes a turn when she asks her family and friends to spoon and eat the dish from the pan without using a plate.

Tommy grows tired of the new custom as he does not want to stand up, return to his chair, and repeat the process for every spoonful of paella he does not wish to eat in the first place. When he leaves the table and picks up plates for everyone, Angela storms out of the room. Her partner goes after her and reminds her that he is not interested in any of these extravagant occasions, especially after a hard day’s work that deserves a proper dinner and rest. He has no problem with whatever she wants to do on her own, but he wants to be left alone.

Tommy and Cooper Confront Their Unpredictable Futures

After quitting M-Tex Oil, Cooper realizes that it is time for him to pursue his dreams. He starts exploring his options to become a landman, which is the first step towards becoming a businessman like Monty Miller. His plan is to lease dried-up oil wells that won’t cost him much money to operate. After leasing these properties, he aspires to revive the oil production on the land that is ignored by the high-profile oil companies. After making enough money, Cooper wants to leave Odessa and Midland and settle down in Fort Worth with Ariana.

Cooper and Ariana continue to struggle with the nature of their relationship. The latter is not so sure about sharing her life with a jobless man who lives with the widow of his dead colleague. When she doubts his capabilities, he shows her his wounds and courage to quit his company for her benefit. He explains that these actions are enough to show her how much he loves her. Even though Ariana tries to resist her impulses for a while, she eventually shares intimacy with him, clarifying that their togetherness is being solidified despite their concerns and doubts.

As the first step of his new business plan, Cooper meets an old man named Mr. Hardin and expresses his wish to lease the latter’s property. When he proposes 25% of the production to the land owner, the latter becomes convinced of the proposition. Meanwhile, Monty’s health worsens alarmingly. His wife, Cami Miller, calls Tommy and reveals a secret message, which can be concerning her husband’s fate. Considering how severely his condition worsens, Monty may have passed away. However, the landman’s reaction to the unrevealed call is not expressive enough to easily conclude that the businessman is dead without a shadow of a doubt.

If Monty is not dead yet, his worsening condition must have convinced him to step back from his business empire completely. The unfortunate news Cami delivers to Tommy can be about this consequential decision. After receiving the call, the landman comes across a wolf on his property, which is shot dead by the former’s neighbor. When Monty is in charge, Tommy is like a wolf that can roam around anywhere. However, he may face shots from Rebecca from now on, considering their conflicting methodologies and interests.

