Landman: Is The Patch Cafe a Real Café in Texas?

In Paramount+’s drama series ‘Landman,’ The Patch Cafe is the main hangout spot of the protagonist, Tommy Norris. The crisis executive prefers the establishment to host professional meetings and enjoy a drink after a long day. The waiters working at the place seem familiar with him, which indicates that he has been visiting the café for a long time. The eatery also serves as the setting of a major scene in the first episode of the show, in which Tommy displays his brutal honesty in front of two representatives of TTP. In real life, we can visit the place, but not The Patch Cafe!

The Patch Cafe is a Fictional Café Set Up by the Production Department of Landman

The Patch Cafe does not exist in real life. It is a fictional establishment set up by the show’s production team at a store space located at 9840 Camp Bowie West Boulevard in Fort Worth, Texas. A restaurant with the same name exists in real life but is located in Mullumbimby, a town in New South Wales, Australia, rather than Texas. However, viewers of the series don’t need to be disappointed. The space used to set up The Patch Cafe will become a restaurant, as per the property’s owner, Philip Murrin. The upcoming eatery is yet to be named, but the establishment will serve authentic Texan steaks, chicken-fried steaks, and many more dishes.

Earlier this year, Murrin revealed that his family planned to open the place in 2024 as a Lone Star State-themed restaurant. The property was built in 1951 by his ancestors. Over the years, it was home to a gas station and various stores. Dayne’s Craft Barbecue operated nearby before moving to 100 South Front Street in Aledo. “We want to make this a neighborhood retail center the way it was intended,” Murrin told Fort Worth Star-Telegram. When the restaurant opens, it will join Bourke Harvey and Gigi Howell’s JD’s Hamburgers, located at 9901 Camp Bowie West Boulevard.

The creation of the fictional café is part of a pattern, as far as the “Taylor Sheridan Universe” is concerned. Most of the shows created by the writer-director have a particular restaurant or eatery at the center of its narrative, often serving as the meeting place or hangout spot of the main characters. In ‘Mayor of Kingstown,’ it is Don’s Diner. In ‘Tulsa King,’ Bred 2 Buck is an important setting. These locations have also been immensely popular among the admirers of the shows, which is a good sign for the upcoming restaurant in Fort Worth.

