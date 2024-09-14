Tusla King: Is Bred 2 Buck a Real Saloon in Tulsa? Where is it Located?

After arriving in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Dwight “The General” Manfredi establishes his “kingdom” in the city with Bred 2 Buck as his “palace” in Paramount+’s crime drama series ‘Tulsa King.’ After forming a companionship with the saloon’s operator, Mitch Keller, he organizes his soldiers in the establishment. When the saloon’s state becomes concerning, Dwight becomes Mitch’s partner and helps him renovate the place. In the first season finale, the saloon becomes home to a casino and cabaret, bringing in more money than the Texan cowboy can imagine. In reality, Dwight’s reign is based in a real saloon, but the place is not exactly Bred 2 Buck!

Whiskey Barrel Saloon Doubles for Bred 2 Buck in Tulsa King

Whiskey Barrel Saloon at 4120 Newcastle Road in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, stands in for Bred 2 Buck in ‘Tulsa King.’ The establishment is located over a hundred miles away from Tulsa, the principal setting of the crime drama series. The rustic ambiance in the place made it a perfect bar to double for Mitch’s saloon. The bar had pool tables and dart boards to entertain the patrons. The place also hosted local bands and karaoke nights, enhancing the ambiance in the building. Viewers who visited the place hoping to taste Mitch’s best ribs in Tulsa might not have been disappointed with the food offered at Whiskey Barrel.

The shootout between the gangs of Dwight “The General” Manfredi and Caolan Waltrip in the first season finale was filmed in Whiskey Barrel. Infamously, a few months after the episode premiered on Paramount+, a real shootout took place in Whiskey Barrel among several biker gangs, according to Oklahoma City police. As per court documents, the gangs involved were mainly the Bandidos and Homietos. The shootout reportedly ended with three murders and injuries to three more individuals. The incident can be seen as a way in which life imitated art, especially considering that one of the groups involved in the shootout in the crime drama is also a biker gang.

Since the release of ‘Tulsa King’ in 2022, Whiskey Barrel Saloon has become a tourist attraction in Oklahoma City. Unfortunately, the bar was shut down permanently in 2024. The series’ second season was mainly shot in Atlanta, Georgia, rather than Oklahoma. The production department significantly used Eagle Rock Studios Atlanta at 6269 Best Friend Road in Norcross to shoot the interior scenes. The second installment scenes set in the renovated Bred 2 Buck could have also been shot in this production facility. The studio is home to one of the largest stage complexes in the country. The major productions previously utilized the facility include Netflix’s ‘Ozark,’ another famed crime drama.

