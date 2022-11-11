Where Was Tulsa King Filmed? All Filming Locations

Created by Taylor Sheridan with Terence Winter, Paramount+’s ‘Tulsa King’ is a crime drama series with Western elements. It stars Sylvester Stallone as Dwight “The General” Manfredi, a New York mafia capo recently released from prison. Manfredi is sent to the small town of Tulsa, Oklahoma, to increase the mob’s influence. However, after learning his boss’ true intentions, Manfredi starts building his own crew. The series is set in the titular town, which adds to its Western aesthetic. Therefore, viewers must be wondering if the series was filmed on location in Tulsa or somewhere else entirely. In that case, allow us to share the filming details of ‘Tulsa King.’

Tulsa King Filming Locations

‘Tulsa King’ is set in Tulsa, the second-largest city in the state of Oklahoma. Therefore, it is no surprise that the series is filmed on location in Tulsa. However, some scenes are also shot in other parts of Oklahoma and New York City. Principal photography on the show’s first season commenced on March 29, 2022, and was wrapped up by the end of August 2022. Let’s take a closer look at the show’s exact filming spots without further ado.

Tulsa, Oklahoma

Tulsa, the county seat of Tulsa County, is the primary filming location of the series. The city is located on the banks of the Arkansas River between the Osage Hills and the Ozark Mountains. The cast and crew of the show filmed some scenes at the Tulsa International Airport. The production also uses local hotspots in downtown Tulsa as backdrops for the series.

"Tulsa King" was back filming in downtown Tulsa today. Sylvester Stallone stars in the show that will premiere on Paramount Plus this fall. pic.twitter.com/fevkBhkmNj — Jonathan Cooper (@JCooperTV) July 11, 2022

A scene was also shot at Triangle Coffee Roasters, a cafe at 314 South Cincinnati Avenue. Filming of the show has occurred at Center of the Universe at 1 South Boston Avenue, the Mayo Hotel at 115 West 5th Street, and Boston Avenue. Tulsa is known for its art deco architecture and educational institutes. It is also famous for its arts, culture, museums, and ballet.

The "Tulsa King" crew was back at Tulsa International Airport filming today. This @paramountplus show starring Sylvester Stallone is set to premiere in November, and we can’t wait to tune in! 🤩🎬✨ pic.twitter.com/b6bBvcpI3c — Tulsa Airport (@tulsaairports) July 11, 2022

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

A major portion of the show’s first season was filmed in and around Oklahoma City, the capital of Oklahoma. The cast and crew taped some sequences at Dust Bowl Lanes and Lounge, situated at 421 NW 10th Street. Likewise, other popular spots from the city to feature in the series include Cattlemen’s Steakhouse, located at 1309 S Agnew Avenue, and National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum at 1700 North East 63rd Street.

The city has one of the largest livestock markets in the world. It is also a popular tourist destination, and local attractions include Skydance Bridge, Gold Star Memorial Building, Paycom Center, and State Capitol. Hit films such as ‘Logan,’ ‘American Underdog,’ and ‘Borat 2‘ were also filmed in Oklahoma City.

Commerce, Oklahoma

Commerce, a city in Ottawa County, is among the show’s filming destinations. The cast and crew reportedly filmed some sequences in Mickey Mantle’s Childhood Home, located at 319 S Quincy Street. The house is a memorial site commemorating famous baseball player Mickey Charles aka “the Commerce Comet.”

New York City, New York

Since the series explores the mafia underworld, it is no surprise that the makers chose to film some portions in New York City. The shooting of some scenes took place in the vicinity of New York City’s Brooklyn neighborhood.

