Landman Episode 8 Recap: Clumsy, This Life

The eighth episode of Paramount+’s drama series ‘Landman,’ titled ‘Clumsy, This Life,’ revolves around the growing relationship of Cooper Norris and Ariana, which causes a headache in not only Tommy Norris but also Rebecca Falcone, the legal representative of M-Tex Oil. The young roughneck counters the lawyer’s threats efficiently, hurting her ego and leaving her frustrated. While the landman deals with the predicament, the health of his boss, Monty Miller, deteriorates severely. Fortunately, he ends up in the hospital after finding a solution to tackle the threats of Jimenez’s drug cartel, which faces a significant setback in the businessman’s oil field! SPOILERS AHEAD.

Cooper Norris and Ariana Get Together

‘Clumsy, This Life’ begins with Rebecca Falcone confronting Cooper Norris about the tragedy that kills Ariana’s husband, Elvio, and two other workers. The lawyer says that she is having a hard time accepting the explanation that the new employee survived the tragedy so conveniently, only to end up in the bed of one of the deceased workers’ wives. She insinuates that she will try to prove he was involved in the “accident” beyond his explanation if he doesn’t help her close the settlement with Ariana. As far as she is concerned, nearly half a million each for three families is a good deal.

However, when Ariana asks Cooper’s advice before signing the agreement, he demands one million instead of nearly half a million. Furthermore, he wants the same money available for all three families rather than just Ariana. When Rebecca raises her voice against him, he silences her by delving into the costs of a potential trial involving insurance companies, government bodies, and environmental agencies. Without waiting for Rebecca to retaliate, Nathan calls Monty Miller and says that there is a demand in place. Since the businessman wants the settlement closed as soon as possible, he agrees to the amount with an NDA.

After the deal is closed, Cooper quits his job as a roughneck. He no longer wants to work for a company that tries to hurt the families of its workers who died in the line of duty. His sacrifice immensely moves Ariana, who admits to having feelings for him. However, she acknowledges that it is too early for her to accept him as her partner since her husband died only a few weeks ago. Still, she wants him to live with her in a separate room. Despite the physical separation they agree upon, they end up kissing again.

The Lovebirds Cause Tommy Norris Concerns

After an intense, intimate morning with his “new” partner, Angela, Tommy starts his day with a call he receives from his boss, Monty Miller. The businessman suffers from another heart attack and is in a hospital bed. Still, he calls the landman to ask the latter to speak with Cooper. Tommy reaches out to Nathan and learns that his child has negotiated a contract against his company. He grows worried about the budding relationship between his son and Ariana, only for his colleague to assure him that they have genuine feelings for each other.

Cooper is not the only child in love Tommy has to handle. His daughter, Ainsley, is looking forward to a night of “Bible class” with her new partner, Ryder. The same is a code for an intimate night out since the father cannot even accept the possibility of his daughter having sex with someone. When Ryder shows up to take Ainsley out, the landman warns the boy not to have any funny business with her. Even though the young man does not know what abstinence means, he is wise enough to nod yes whenever his girl’s father speaks.

Tommy also meets Cooper and Ariana. He asks them what is going on between the two. The widow replies that whatever happens between them is “clumsy” since several influential factors can alter the nature of their relationship. She adds that they may live together for five decades or break up after a few days, depending on how they deal with their love for each other and the guilt of nurturing a relationship soon after Elvio’s death. His day concludes with a meeting with Rebecca, who nearly accuses him of giving his son a job for the latter to kill his colleagues and get together with one of their widows. The speculation infuriates the landman, who threatens the lawyer to leave his family alone.

The Texas National Guard Lands in M-Tex’s Oil Field

Monty Miller suffers from a heart attack after finding a way to retaliate against Jimenez’s drug cartel. He meets the governor of Texas and asks the latter to let the state’s National Guard train in his land. The businessman believes that the presence of the military force will instill fear in the minds of the drug dealers who threaten to cause damage to his oil wells. Since his field is tens of thousands of acres large, the soldiers will have enough place to parade and try out explosives. The governor greenlights the proposal since it does not cost the state a penny.

After receiving the governor’s permission, Colonel Ivey and his troop arrive at M-Tex’s oil field. Tommy explains the situation to the high-ranking official, who even promises to bring helicopters and surveillance devices to aid the oil company. The landman is only happy to listen to the officer, who is committed to tackling the drug cartel if the dealers are adamant about trespassing into the property. The presence of the National Guard yields results soon enough, as a group of soldiers target a drug consignment in helicopters. The cartel loses not only its products but also its crew members, marking the beginning of a potential armed conflict.

