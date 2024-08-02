5 Best Father Daughter Shows on Netflix (August 2024)

Daughters share a special bond with their fathers, and it cannot be denied that the heartwarming and sometimes complex dynamic makes their relationship stories very interesting, be it happy, sad, dramatic, and/or emotional. Netflix has a diverse range of shows that focus on this special bond. From heart-melting comedies to dramatic dynamics to thrilling explorations, here we bring you the best father-daughter shows available on Netflix.

5. Two Fathers (2013)

The Taiwanese series explores the unique arrangement of two fathers and one daughter. It’s been seven years since Tang Xiang Xi (Weber Yang), a lawyer, and Wen Zhen Hua (Lin You-wei), a florist, found 7-year-old Tang Wen Di (Le Le) and decided to raise her together. This was after they got a note from a woman who had dated both of them, had no idea whose child it was, and didn’t want to give up on her dreams. So, she left the baby girl in their care.

The decision of the two men was the beginning of a lifelong non-traditional setting that often attracts the undue attention of outsiders, including their neighbor and Wen Di’s teacher. Funny, sweet, and cute, ‘Two Fathers’ is directed by Liu Jun Jie. You can stream the show here.

4. Dad Stop Embarrassing Me! (2021)

Created by Jamie Foxx and Jim Patterson, ‘Dad Stop Embarrassing Me!’ Inspired by Foxx’s relationship with his daughter, Corinne Foxx, the series follows Brian Dixon, an entrepreneur and heir to a cosmetics company, and his newly-turned-up 15-year-old daughter Sasha (Kyla-Drew). Sasha arrives after losing her mom, and Brian has no option but to carry out his duties as a father on the fly. Brian is eager, while Sasha is stubborn; their traits often clash, adding to the show’s comedic nature.

The 8-episode show will remind many of us of the young Foxx from ‘The Jamie Foxx Show’ (1996-2001). Co-starring in the show are Porscha Coleman, David Alan Grier, Jonathan Kite, and Heather Hemmens. You can stream ‘Dad Stop Embarrassing Me!’ here.

3. Lopez vs. Lopez (2022- )

Created by George Lopez, Mayan Lopez, and Debby Wolfe, ‘Lopez vs. Lopez’ is a sweet drama that centers on an estranged father, George (George Lopez), who has recently moved in with her daughter, Mayan (Mayan Lopez, the real-life daughter of Geroge Lopez), and her son, Chance (Brice Gonzalez).

There is also Mayan’s boyfriend/Chance’s father, Quinten (Matt Shively), and George’s ex-wife/Mayan’s mom, Rosie (Selenis Leyva), in the picture, each bringing his/her own spices to the titular father-daughter dynamic underscored by daily dysfunctions, dilemmas, and drama. The leads, George and Mayan, play fictional versions of themselves. To join the Lopez family in their daily proceedings, you can stream ‘Lopez vs. Lopez’ here.

2. FUBAR (2023- )

Nick Santora’s ‘FUBAR’ stars Arnold Schwarzenegger in his first leading role as absentee father/CIA operative Luke Brunner. Luke is about to retire when he receives what will be his last mission, which involves rescuing another operative. To his utter shock, he discovers that the operative is her daughter Emma (Monica Barbaro), who has been undercover for quite some time.

The mission is to stop a guy named Boro (Gabriel Luna), who has got his hands on a weapon of mass destruction. To make things more personal, Luke is also Boro’s surrogate father, who killed his biological father as he posed a threat to national security. The high stakes action underscored by the strained father-daughter dynamic make ‘FUBAR’ an entertaining father-daughter spy comedy-drama with a fair share of both action and humor. You can stream the show here.

1. Shameless (2011-2021)

As the name suggests, the plot of ‘Shameless’ revolves around a lazy and selfish father of six and his relationships with his children. Fiona (Emmy Rossum), the eldest and the only sensible one apparently, is the matriarch of the family and the one who can even kick out the father, Frank (William H. Macy), if she wants. It’s important to note that Frank is an alcoholic, and Fiona, even though she has terrible taste in men, is determined not to date anyone who could harm the family.

Not giving out any spoilers, there are moments when Frank and Fiona’s relationship would make you laugh, giggle, and even break you. But aren’t all father-daughter relationships a celebration of those emotions? Alongside Rossum and Macy, ‘Shameless’ co-stars Jeremy Allen White, Cameron Monaghan, Ethan Cutkosky, and Emma Kenney. You can stream it here.

