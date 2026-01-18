Landman Season 3 Expected Release Date, Plot and Cast Details

Created by Taylor Sheridan, the second season of Paramount+’s ‘Landman’ returns to Tommy Norris’s adventure as the new president of M-Tex in the wake of Monty Miller‘s passing. He is barely able to get a grasp on things when Gallino, the cartel leader who saved his life, comes knocking once again, this time targeting Cooper. As it turns out, Tommy’s son has a Midas Touch of sorts, and with M-Tex on the verge of collapse, his wildcat instinct might be what is needed to save the day. Still, with problems at home as well as at work, the seasoned landman reaches his boiling point almost in sync with Cami, who ultimately takes a drastic step with regard to the future of her company.

The western drama series’s second run ends with a surprise turn of events, as Tommy is fired from M-Tex and is left with no choice but to sign a make-or-break deal with Gallino, which involves creating and leading a new company, CTT Oil Exploration and Cattle. Luckily for fans of the show, Paramount+ has greenlit production of a third season. As of writing, no confirmation about the release schedule has been made, but given the show’s pattern of releasing around the fall season, it can be expected to return around late 2027.

Season 3 of Landman Might Turn Into a Tommy vs. Cami

As season 2 of ‘Landman’ ends with Tommy starting his own company with Cooper and T.L., the stage is set for an unlikely showdown between him and Cami. The jump in their dynamic from friendship to rivalry may be stark, but the underlying cracks take shape over the course of several episodes. Still, there are plenty of character interactions that can be mapped out between the two of them from here on out, turning season 3 into an all-out war. Gallino’s larger plan continues to be a blind spot even after the credits roll, and while it is apparent that his end goal is to come out richer than both Tommy and Cami, the exact lengths he is willing to go for that are still in the dark. Whether or not Tommy has actually swallowed up his fear instincts and joined hands with the cartel leader can define how the next season might progress.

The biggest plot point that will be carried forward from season 2 to 3 is that of the offshore rig, which is being headlined by none other than Newsom. The last we see of him is on board the ship, which is to go deep into the ocean and find oil and gas. That task, however, is easier said than done, and all of M-Tex’s fate relies on this singular potential discovery. Given Newsom’s importance to the story, and specifically to Rebecca’s arc, it is unlikely that the story will leave him behind anytime soon, and that could mean that Cami is about to prove everyone wrong and make M-Tex richer than it ever was. In such a scenario, her inevitable clash with Tommy will only get amped up further, rippling outwards into the oil industry.

Season 3 of Landman Will Likely Preserve Most of its Fan-Favorite Cast

The second season of ‘Landman’ ends its run with no major character deaths, and the most startling changes in the lineup have more to do with in-narrative twists than any other factor. To that end, season 3 of the show is expected to retain most of its original cast, with some newly introduced members potentially gaining more importance over time. Billy Bob Thornton, who spearheads the project as Tommy Norris, is all set to steal the show once again, as are actors Demi Moore and Ali Larter, who essay Cami Miller and Angela Norris, respectively. Given the show’s interest in fleshing out Ainsley’s summer arc, actor Michelle Randolph has a strong chance of becoming a bigger presence on screen with the next scene, alongside Bobbi Salvör Menuez, who plays Ainsley’s new roommate, Paigyn.

Sam Elliott’s entry in the show this season as T.L. Norris has paved the way for a number of interesting storylines, and that trend is likely to continue with the follow-up season. Among the most prominent figures on screen, however, is actor Andy Garcia, who plays the ever-charming cartel leader, Gallino. Garcia has confirmed that his character’s trajectory might span several seasons, depending on where the story goes next. Actors Jacob Lofland, Paulina Chávez, and Kayla Wallace are also expected to reprise their roles as Cooper Norris, Ariana, and Rebecca, respectively.

While James Jordan and Colm Feore have a strong chance of returning to the roles of Dale and Nathan, respectively, the same cannot be said with certainty about actor Mustafa Speaks, whose character, Boss, has expressed an interest in moving out of Texas. The same also holds true for Guy Burnet, whose character, Charlie Newsom, is last seen on the construction ship, far from the main plot of the show. Additionally, the show can expect actor Francesca Xuereb to step into the role of Cheyenne once again.

Season 3 of Landman Can be the Season of Evolving Relationships

The primary thematic question of season 2 is whether or not Tommy still has what it takes to be a wildcat in The Lone Star State. While starting his own company is a first step in that regard, there is still a long way to go for him, Cooper, and the company to make it work. For Cooper, the future is as unpredictable on the professional front as it is in his personal life, now that he and Ariana are all set to tie the knot. This, in turn, leads back to Angela’s season-long wish to be proposed to by Tommy once again, since she is still technically his ex-wife and in a live-in relationship with him. As such, season 3 could also turn out to be the most romantically charged entry in ‘Landman’ thus far, with two of the show’s main relationships reaching a high point at the same time.

Another dynamic that might reach a turning point in the upcoming season is that of Rebecca and Newsom. While the pair gets back together in episode 9, the extended period of separation, coupled with Rebecca’s job overhaul, can potentially create a divide between the two lovebirds. On the other hand, Ainsley’s upcoming arcs are likely to flow in a positive direction, as she ends the season by moving back in with Paygin, her non-binary roommate. Given that this is Ainsley’s first time living on her own, it is probable that the season will chart out all the highs and lows she experiences. The same goes for Tommy himself, as his bold moves have opened up a wholly untrodden path, where every step is bound to be unpredictable in one way or another.

