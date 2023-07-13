Larry Levasseur and Mitch McCormick: Where Are the Winnipeg Police Officers Now?

With Hulu’s ‘The Jewel Thief’ living up to its title in every way imaginable, we get a true insight into the life of one of the most creative criminal masterminds in modern history, Gerald Blanchard. After all, it incorporates first-hand accounts of not just the felon himself but also the detectives to have captured him, along with others close to the matter, to really let his actuality shine through. So now, if you simply wish to learn more about the two leading Winnipeg Police Officials in connection to this matter — Larry Levasseur as well as Mitch McCormick — we have got you covered.

Where is Larry Levasseur Now?

It was ostensibly back when Larry was a young boy growing up in Manitoba, Canada, that he first developed a keen interest in police work, only for it to continue expanding as the years passed. He thus continually did everything in his power — both educationally and physically — to pursue his dreams, which actually panned out in 1987 with his induction into the Winnipeg Police Service. It hence comes as no surprise he then dedicated the next 22 years of his life to the people by working under Child Abuse Unit, Police Background Investigations, Internal Affairs, and other departments.

According to reports, Larry happily retired from active government service in 2009 as Sergeant In Charge of the Commercial Crimes Unit, yet he didn’t step away from the protective industry. Instead, he joined Manitoba Hydro as a Security & Investigations Advisor (2009-2011) before moving on to MTS Allstreas to be a Sr. Investigator & Client Security Services Manager (2011-2014).

Larry then evolved into Director of Corporate Security at Pollard Banknote, which is a position he actually holds to this day while comfortably residing alongside his family in Winnipeg, Manitoba. We should mention he’s even a proud Security Representative at the National Hockey League and a National Board Member of the Association of Certified Forensic Investigators (2002-Present).