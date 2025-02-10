Larry Perino: Where is the Ex-Army Ranger Now?

On October 3, 1993, Somalian forces brought down two Black Hawk helicopters in Mogadishu, Somalia, that kickstarted the infamous Battle of Mogadishu. The true story is at the center of the Netflix docuseries ‘Surviving Black Hawk Down,’ which highlights the complex political and societal factors that led to the tragic clash between the two factions. Although it resulted in losses on both sides, the show paints a compelling picture by showcasing the viewpoint from either side of the divide. However, for the ground forces trapped within the city, the ordeal was a harrowing encounter that almost resulted in a massacre. One of those important people stuck behind enemy lines was army ranger Larry Perino, who saw the devastation of the Black Hawk Down Incident firsthand.

Larry Perino Witnessed and Survived the Catastrophic Battle of Mogadishu

Born in Miami in 1968, Larry Perino graduated from Globe High School in Globe, Arizona. He joined the army upon his college graduation in 1990, which began a long and celebrated career in the military. In his early years, he was mainly involved in conventional infantry and special operations units in Korea, where he slowly gained experience. The biggest challenge of his career materialized in 1993 when Perino was deployed to Somalia while serving as the platoon leader of the Ranger Regiment. The mission was to capture General Mohammed Farah Aidid. On October 3, 1993, Perino was part of a team of Rangers, Delta Force operatives, and Night Stalkers who were sent in to capture a few rebel leaders in one of the densest parts of Mogadishu. However, the mission went awry when two Black Hawk helicopters were shot down.

While stuck on the streets of Somalia’s capital city, Perino and his team immediately shifted their mission goal from a capture objective to a rescue one. He and his team focused on saving the crew from the helicopter crash site. Though the goal was clear, things turned increasingly bad as vast numbers of Somalian fighters poured in from all directions. During the ordeal, one of Perino’s team leaders, Corporal Jamie Smith, was hit in the femoral artery. The team subsequently tried to care for him and ensure he survived. However, with the sun disappearing, the task force had to take shelter in one of the civilian homes. While the medics tried their level best, Smith tragically passed away. Perino and his team had to stand their ground and ward off enemies for roughly 18 hours before help arrived, making it one of the most grueling survival tales in recent military history.

Larry Perino Had an Illustrious Career in the Military

After his heroics in the Battle of Mogadishu, Larry Perino continued to serve in the army for several years. He had numerous deployments in hostile regions, where he showcased his exemplary frontline skills, both in a leadership capacity and as a soldier. Some of his assignments include serving as an Operations Officer in Iraq, Special Operations Planner at U.S. Northern Command, 6th Ranger Training Battalion Commander, and Director of Force Management in Afghanistan. His exceptional career in the military has garnered him numerous accolades, including the Silver Star, Bronze Star, and Legion of Merit, among others. He was even inducted into the Globe High School Hall of Fame in 2014. A year later, he retired from the army after close to 25 years on the front lines.

Perino’s legacy in the military is vast and diverse. However, the most standout assignment in his career is the Battle of Mogadishu, which has since become an event rooted in military legend and history. In his last two and half years at the military, Perino served as a Joint Faculty member at the Air War College, Department of Strategy. Although mainly serving as an instructor for the Strategy Department, he also taught classes for the Leadership and Warfighting departments.

Larry Perino Serves at an Armed Forces Bank Today

Following his retirement from the army, Larry Perino became a Program Manager at Macaulay-Brown Inc., a company dedicated to solving complex National Security challenges. He served in that capacity for just over a year before making his transition to Navy Federal Credit Union in 2016. He slowly rose through the ranks until landing the post of Assistant Vice President for program development in 2022. Today, he is the AVP for commercial and small businesses at the Navy Federal Credit Union, where his role in the military industry continues, albeit in a slightly different fashion. At Navy Federal, Perino offers financial services for any veteran-owned businesses, providing them the chance to grow and thrive with the necessary support.

In 2024, Perino was honored by the City of Globe, the Globe High School Class of 1986, and the Globe High School Alumni Association for his inspiring military career. He and his wife, Leslie, live in Gulf Breeze, Florida. The 57-year-old continues to showcase his spirit and desire to serve people via his Navy Federal ventures. He is also devoted to bringing awareness to the horrors and heroism of the soldiers who fought bravely during the 1993 Black Hawk Down Incident.

