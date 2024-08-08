Kevin Bishop to Star in ‘Last Tandem in Paris’

Ray Burdis has acquired Kevin Bishop’s brilliant comedic talent for his upcoming humorous crime film! The Cinemaholic has learned that the actor has joined the cast of ‘Last Tandem in Paris.’ The movie began filming in Brussels, Belgium. Bishop will star alongside William Allen Young, Murielle Huet des Aunay, Valérie Kaprisky, and Michelle Collins, with Jean-Marc Selva serving behind the camera as the director of photography.

The plot follows four friends on a jolly road trip as they unknowingly smuggle stolen jewels through France while being stalked by the mob and French Interpol. When the nefarious Terri Steel (Collins) carries out a successful jewel heist with her gang, stealing diamonds and an enormous ruby, she comes across the more difficult task of transporting them across the English Channel and into France.

As the narrative progresses, under orders from French Mafia boss Annie Ennaud (Kaprisky), Terri comes up with an ingenious plan. She arm-twists her criminal associate Dominic Taylor into covertly planting the jewels in the frames of bicycles to be ridden by his fiancée and friends from London to Paris for a charity event. As the four friends face personal challenges and mundane obstacles on their trip, their bliss is hilariously contrasted by the mob and French Interpol tracking their every move.

Bishop is a seasoned British actor who started his acting career with the TV series ‘Grange Hill,’ in which he appeared as Sam Spalding. The actor subsequently starred in ‘Muppet Treasure Island’ as Jim Hawkins, ‘Pie in the Sky’ as Nicky, and ‘Love Soup’ as Billy. The two-time BAFTA nominee has lately made appearances in ‘Inside No. 9,’ ‘Beyond Paradise,’ ‘Sumotherhood,’ and Prime Video’s ‘Greek Salad.’ He also wrote and starred in Channel 4’s sketch comedy series ‘The Kevin Bishop Show.’

Young is a highly experienced actor who is leading the film as Ben, with Murielle starring alongside him as Josie. Young is known for portraying Dirk Michaels in ‘District 9,’ Frank Mitchell in ‘Moesha,’ and Dr. Rollie Guthrie in CBS’ ‘Code Black.’ Murielle is a French TV star recognized for ‘Spread Your Wings,’ ‘School of Life,’ and ‘Plus Belle la Vie.’

Burdis is a veteran English actor, screenwriter, director, and producer. He previously helmed ‘Final Cut’ and ‘Love, Honour and Obey’ and created the sitcom ‘Operation Good Guys.’ He recently worked as a writer on ‘A Gangster’s Kiss,’ ‘To Be Someone,’ ‘Angel,’ and ‘The Wee Man.’ With much of his writing and directing geared toward crime comedy films and shows, we can expect Burdis to play to his strengths in ‘Last Tandem in Paris.’

The administrative center of the European Union, Brussels, is a visually sophisticated filming location with its opulent art nouveau buildings standing alongside sleek contemporary structures. The city’s intricate network of narrow, winding streets and alleyways add to the suspense and tension typical of crime films and thrillers. Some productions that have used the city’s locales are Netflix’s ‘Under Paris,’ ‘Luther: The Fallen Sun,’ ‘The Courier,’ and ‘Liaison.’

