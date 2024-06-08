Under Paris (2024): 10 Similar Monster Movies You’ll Like

Netflix’s ‘Under Paris’ stars Bérénice Bejo as Sophia, a grieving scientist who must take care of the terror of a deadly shark underneath the canals of Paris. Seeking redemption for the time the same creature had decimated her teammates, the woman’s journey brings her afront ridicule and skepticism from politicians, shark protection groups, and the unpredictable forces of nature. Director Xavier Gens’s Netflix venture balances serious themes with satirical elements, all while treating viewers with a cinematic spectacle that thrives on its climate change message as well as high-octane sequences. For viewers who want to be immersed in the world of realistic creatures, we have curated a list of 10 great monster-thriller movies like ‘Under Paris.’

10. The Shallows (2016)

A survival thriller from director Jaume Collet-Serra, the Blake Lively-starrer follows Nancy, a surfer who is stranded on a rock 200 yards from shore after being attacked by a great white shark. The tense drama showcases Nancy’s struggle to escape as she battles the unpredictability of various wave motions of the ocean and the persistent predator. The intense, claustrophobic setting emphasizes her isolation and adds enormous depth to her determination to fight back.

The visual style of ‘The Shallows,’ marked by stunning oceanic cinematography, enhances its suspenseful atmosphere and makes the audience feel Nancy’s desperation, mirroring that of Sophia in ‘Under Paris.’ Both tales feature a central female protagonist dealing with the terror of a shark as well as their previous failures. The movies also employ a grounded and realistic cat-and-mouse chase, using believable CGI sharks.

9. Tremors (1990)

A somewhat comedic affair in comparison, ‘Tremors’ features Kevin Bacon and Fred Ward as handymen Valentine and Earl in a small desert town plagued by giant underground creatures known as Graboids. As the town’s residents band together to survive, the action is joined by humor and suspense, showcasing inventive action sequences. For its embodiment of such numerous old-school tricks, the monster tale — along with its sequels — is deservingly revisited by fans even decades after its release.

The practical effects and animatronics used to bring the Graboids to life — much before CGI took over — add a tactile sense of danger. Like ‘Under Paris,’ the Ron Underwood directorial unites an entire town to stand against the monstrous antagonist, converting its ordinary setting into a battlefield. Both films feature protagonists with contrasting personalities who must overcome skepticism and build trust with diverse characters to combat the creature threat.

8. The Reef (2010)

A gripping take on survival horror from Andrew Traucki’s vision, ‘The Reef’ chronicles a group of friends stranded on a capsized yacht in the Great Barrier Reef. As they decide to swim to a nearby island, stress kicks in, and a relentless great white shark begins stalking them. In addition to the spectacular cinematography that echoes the terror of the oceanic surroundings inside and out, the actors also deliver convincing performances to heighten the film’s realism and some subtle aquatic sequences involving swims and dives. The movie’s success spawned a follow-up film, titled ‘The Reef: Stalked in 2022.’

Similar to ‘Under Paris,’ Traucki’s thriller presents a “what if” factor if one of the most renowned geographical locations on the planet were to adapt to shark-infested waters. The flicks also crystallize human populations’ complete vulnerability against nature’s deadliest predators. At the same time, an indirect message about climate change is echoed throughout their runtimes with the humans who keep intruding on nature.

7. USS Indianapolis: Men of Courage (2016)

Despite its historical backdrop of World War II, the Nicolas Cage-starrer is a survival horror that sheds light on the true story of the harrowing ordeal the crew of the USS Indianapolis faced in the Philippine Sea. After delivering parts for the first atomic bombs, the titular ship is torpedoed by a Japanese submarine and is forced to end up amidst extreme dehydration, exposure, and relentless shark. Cage portrays the real-life Captain Charles B. McVay III, bringing the captain and the entire United States Navy’s tale of courage to the screen.

Directed by Mario Van Peebles, ‘USS Indianapolis: Men of Courage’ shares more similarities with ‘Under Paris’ than just the apparent depiction of human versus shark conflicts against impossible odds. The movies thrive on the human spirit and resilience, painting a realistic picture of capable figures among the authorities who tackle such high-stakes encounters.

6. As Above, So Below (2014)

A found-footage horror mystery, the aptly titled French film delves into the underground burial tunnels beneath Paris. The story follows a team of explorers searching for a philosopher’s stone inspired by Dante Alighieri’s epic mythological poem Divine Comedy. As the team ventures deeper, they encounter terrifying supernatural forces that mirror their darkest fears. The John Erick Dowdle directorial expertly combines psychological horror with claustrophobic settings, enhancing the sense of dread and suspense throughout the narrative.

One of the most uncanny similarities between ‘Under Paris’ and ‘As Above, So Below’ is their exploration of the labyrinthine underground tunnels of Paris. Both their premises involve protagonists confronting deadly threats, internally and externally. Furthermore, the two movies feature strong female leads driving the respective plots, with Scarlett in ‘As Above, So Below’ mimicking Sophia’s resilience and determination.

5. The Mist (2007)

The mysterious horror film follows a group of customers trapped in a supermarket when a sudden mist envelops their town, bringing with it some deadly creatures. Thomas Jane stars as David Drayton, a father protecting his son amidst the chaos. ‘The Shawshank Redemption’ director Frank Darabont made his third adaptation of a Stephen King novella, and the legendary author’s claustrophobic narrative undoubtedly intensifies the tension as survivors face not only the external threat of the creatures but also a rising paranoia.

The bleak atmosphere and exploration of human nature under duress pushes ‘The Mist’ closer in its parallels with ‘Under Paris.’ Both horrors feature protagonists dealing with deadly creatures alongside societal disbelief. Additionally, both films use their respective supernatural and fantastical elements to highlight deeper themes metaphorically. Moreover, Darabont’s drama focuses on human nature and morality, akin to Xavier Gen’s commentary on climate change and societal denial.

4. The Meg (2018)

A Jason Statham blockbuster, ‘The Meg’ brings the actor’s signature action style into sci-fi and horror, creating a visual treat. Jon Turteltaub’s adaptation of Steve Alten’s ‘Meg: A Novel of Deep Terror’ follows rescue diver Jonas Taylor (Statham) as he battles a prehistoric 75-foot-long shark, the Megalodon, threatening a deep-sea research facility. The film combines thrilling underwater sequences, creating a near-perfect technical achievement.

The ensemble cast, including Li Bingbing and Rainn Wilson, embodies characters fighting larger-than-life threats, reflecting the suspense and intensity in ‘Under Paris.’ Both films revolve around massive, seemingly unstoppable sharks terrorizing humans. Another hard-to-miss detail in the flicks is their protagonists’ shared personal vendetta against the sharks, eliminating any shred of fear from their system as they straight up jump in high-octane confrontations with the dangerous animal.

3. The Host (2006)

Academy Award-winner Bong Joon-ho has explored endless themes and genres in his career, and ‘The Host’ is another monstrous achievement. The South Korean movie centers around a dysfunctional family’s attempt to rescue their daughter after she is abducted by a giant, mutated creature from the Han River. Like ‘Parasite’ — the filmmaker’s most successful achievement — ‘The Host,’ too blends familial sentiments, horror, humor, and social commentary, offering a unique take on the monster genre.

Song Kang-ho leads a stellar cast, delivering an eccentric performance that grounds the film’s fantastical elements in emotional realism. The screenplay’s inclusion of governmental and societal failures makes it resonate with ‘Under Paris.’ Neither of these films steps back in bringing their respective monsters into a metro city with their full force. They also use these creatures as a catalyst to explore more prominent themes, including environmental issues and the consequences of governmental negligence when it comes to defense preparedness.

2. Godzilla Minus One (2023)

Takashi Yamazaki’s highly acclaimed ‘Gojira Mainasu Wan’ reimagines the classic kaiju narrative by placing the iconic monster in post-war Japan. The story follows a devastated nation and its defeated soldiers as they struggle to rebuild themselves. When Godzilla emerges, posing an existential threat, the country’s populace gathers in a warzone with all the plans and preparations to take on the dinosaur-like creature with supernatural powers. Focusing on human resilience and societal rebuilding, the sci-fi drama offers a fresh perspective on the Godzilla mythos with some of the most striking visuals and performances in the history of the franchise.

Taking place in the face of an overwhelming disaster about to eat up one of the world’s biggest cities, ‘Godzilla Minus One’ is not far from ‘Under Paris’ in its backdrop. With their capable protagonists dealing with heartbreaking failures of the past and taking on the assault of colossal creatures on urban environments, both movies scream the theme of societal resilience out loud. The probable impact of sudden natural disasters, using the monster as a metaphor, is shared between the narratives, as is the interplay between human emotions and environmental damage.

1. Deep Blue Sea (1999)

Considered by many fans and critics to be an underappreciated cousin of Steven Spielberg’s ‘Jaws,’ ‘Deep Blue Sea’ traces a similar trajectory in its attack of Mako sharks who must be eliminated by the movie’s characters to live. Director Renny Harlin’s flick centers on a team of researchers in an underwater facility conducting experiments on the aqueous monsters to find a cure for Alzheimer’s. The study goes awry, and the sharks become hyper-intelligent and — with sufficient ground to hold a grudge — turn on their captors.

The 90s’ classic stars Thomas Jane, Saffron Burrows, and Samuel L. Jackson, all of whom participate in thrilling action sequences in their on-screen fight against the genetically modified sharks. ‘Deep Blue Sea’ largely stands among the most inspiring shark movies and plays — as evidenced by a possible homageable scene in the Netflix flick — an indirect role in the making of ‘Under Paris.’ Both films feature a battle of wits between humans and sharks, with the latter defying natural behaviors and challenging the protagonists’ survival skills.

Read More: Under Paris Ending, Explained