Latonya Pottain My 600 Lb Life Update: Where is She Now?

‘My 600-lb Life’ on TLC follows the struggles associated with weight loss journeys of morbidly obese individuals while they try to better their lives. The reality show presents unique inspirational stories of different individuals having distinct relationships with food. But their determination and hard work are what leave the fans with admiration for the individuals. Latonya Pottain is one such cast member from season 11, episode 2, who showed her persistent side and attempted to continue her journey despite several hardships. Now that she’s been away from the cameras for a while, her fans must be curious to know where she is. If you’re eager to know about her as well, here’s everything we found out!

Latonya Pottain’s My 600-lb Life Journey

When Shreveport, LA, native Latonya Pottain appeared in season 11, she was 37 years old and weighed around 642 pounds. She wished to change her weight and appear healthier for her then-fiance, Daune Anderson, whom she met through her cousin. Her main goal was to lose a chunk of weight before her marriage, as she was frustrated living her life with weight problems that contributed to other physiological problems. Because of her weight and her extremely bulging abdomen, Latonya was completely dependent on others for every task around her house. She was in pain because of the extra weight she was carrying around her stomach and needed professional help to live a healthier life without being dependent on anyone.

Latonya admitted to eating to ease stress when asked about her eating habits. She recalled having a wonderful upbringing up until the age of 12 when her mother unexpectedly died. She resorted to eating, which provided her with comfort. Latonya said that she weighed 200 pounds at the age of 15 and 300 pounds at the age of 17. Throughout her appearance on the show, her weight stayed between 620 and 640 pounds.

The reality TV personality only ever lost weight when being hospitalized by Dr. Now due to his concerns over her weight. Because they had Latonya adhere to Dr. Now’s diet, she was able to shed some weight while in the hospital. She was at 594, which was 48 pounds in 2 weeks. Latonya was seen complaining about the highly nutritious food provided to her and called it “dog food.”

Latonya appeared to have worked on herself for a while with the help of the assigned physical therapist and was making some dietary modifications. Sadly, she gained five pounds after leaving the hospital, suggesting that she was still cheating while no one was looking. She traveled all the way to Houston to see Dr. Now a second time in an effort to transform her life and lose weight despite weighing more than 600 pounds. But after Latonya tried following Dr. Now’s plan and failed to lose weight, he informed her that there was “nothing more” he could do for her. It turned out she did not qualify for the bariatric surgery as she didn’t meet the weight requirement.

Where is Latonya Pottain Now?

Towards the end of her journey on the show, Latonya managed to go from 642lb to 594lb in two weeks; however, due to her inconsistency, her weight issues did not subside. She continued to have pain in her legs, which caused her mobility issues. Though her journey on the show was not a successful one like most stars on the show, she shared the good news with her fans that she accomplished one goal of her life; to be married to the love of her life.

She shared details of her journey on social media in a January post. She penned, “My story will help other people.” She added, “No, I have not reached my goal, but I’m working on me. Please keep all negative comments to yourself. If you know me, then you know I come with that [fire] that will blow back. So if you wanna do anything for me, say a positive prayer and thank you in advance.” As of writing, she and Daune are happily married and living a life away from the limelight. She has continued to work as a hairstylist, and we sincerely hope she wins her battle against obesity and leads a healthier, happier life.

