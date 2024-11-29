Laura Harrison: Is the Reporter Based on a Real Person?

With Netflix’s Júlia Rezende and Vicente Amorim’s directorial six-part miniseries ‘Senna’ living up to its title in every way conceivable, we get a biographical drama that is unlike any other. After all, it not only revisits the incredible life and career of legendary Formula One driver Ayrton Senna da Silva but also shines a light upon the details of what inspired him or made him tick. Amongst the latter were oftentimes his rivals, FIA’s then-president Jean-Marie Balestre, as well as journalists like Laura Harrison (played by Kaya Scodelario), who followed his every turn.

Although Not Real, Laura Harrison Represents Almost All Racing Reporters

It was in 1981 when Ayrton’s interactions with real journalists began following his decision to compete in lower formulae championships, but he was aware they influenced how he was portrayed. The truth is he never cared for publicity in the early days of his career, and he did not wish for it in any capacity but to leave a positive influence on his later years, but he was still careful. That’s because his experience with most reporters allegedly wasn’t great; they either twisted his words for a story, focused too much on his aggressive style, or were affected by inner politics.

However, there were times when a few news correspondents on the paddock proved they were interested in the real sport as well as the stories of drivers, resulting in Ayrton letting his guard down. These kinds of journalists are the inspiration behind Laura’s character in the miniseries, especially as she made it clear from the get-go that she was determined to stand out by being authentic. Nevertheless, there are a lot of fictional qualities Laura possesses, too, yet showrunners carefully inserted them to make her as three-dimensional, unpretentious, relatable, and natural as possible.

Laura Harrison is Seemingly a Mirror of Ayrton Senna

By being a mix of Brazilian and English, Laura actually managed to form a connection with the Brazillian driver quickly, which resulted in him trusting her despite not particularly liking her profession. The fact it was almost immediately indicated that she had dreams of making it to Formula One just like him also helped their bond, followed by her actually standing by her ethics in her work. Therefore, of course, she had a bit more access to Ayrton than her peers throughout his career, that is, until she published an interview by her rival that inadvertently painted him in a relatively bad light.

However, what was undeniable at every step of the way was that Laura is hardworking, true to the people/stories she covers, and professional no matter the circumstances she faces. In fact, she sacrificed her marriage and sometimes even quality time with her daughter for her career, indicating she and Ayrton were not entirely different — their passion turned work was their priority. As if that’s not enough, like the driver, she didn’t shy away from admitting her mistakes, all the while never really showing her care or the fact he was her and her daughter Claire’s favorite.

In fact, Laura answers the question she had posed in ‘Senna Champion: A Bad Example?’ in the 1990s with a resolute “no” in her piece on his life and career in 1994, titled ‘Senna: Beyond Time.’ As always, even though she was heartbroken upon losing him as a friend, a peer, and a driver following his fatal May 1, 1994, accident on the circuit, she made sure her story showcased every part of him, just as this miniseries does.

