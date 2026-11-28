In 1981, Laura Sheridan was a young girl living an otherwise ordinary life in New Ashford, Massachusetts. One day, while walking home, she accepted a ride from a man who offered to help her. Initially, she had no reason to be afraid, but when he drove past her house instead of stopping, she realized she was in trouble. Lauren managed to escape and seek help, but it would take years before she finally received justice in court. Although her perpetrator had been identified, she had to endure a long wait before seeing him behind bars. CBS’ ’48 Hours’, particularly the episode ‘Sarah Mattered’, features an interview with Lauren in which she recounts her ordeal.

Laura Sheridan Accepted a Ride From a Man Who Then Tried to Abduct Her

Laura Sheridan was around 15 years old when she lived with her family in New Ashford, Massachusetts. On June 23, 1981, she got off the bus at the Lanesborough post office, the stop closest to her home. She was accustomed to either walking or hitchhiking the rest of the way back, something that was fairly common at the time. She had never imagined that accepting a ride could put her in danger. That day, a man pulled up beside her and offered her a lift. In her interview, Laura recalled that she initially felt no fear or suspicion. At one point during the drive, the man stopped the car, got out and returned with a paper bag, which he placed between them. She thought little of it as he continued driving in the direction of her house.

Laura recalled that the man first slowed down before suddenly accelerating and driving past her house. That was when she realized she was in trouble. She said that she saw him take a gun out of the paper bag and attempt to load it with bullets. Knowing she had to fight back, Laura struggled to wrestle the weapon from his hands. The man eventually stopped the car at a rest area along Route 7, giving her an opportunity to open the door and escape. As she got out, he tried to hold her back by grabbing her sweater, which was tied around her shoulders, but she managed to slip out of it. Laura ran for help and eventually caught the attention of several passersby.

One of the passersby took Laura to safety, while another pursued the vehicle as the man tried to flee. They managed to note down the license plate number, which eventually helped investigators identify him as David Morrison. He was arrested in Vermont and charged with assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon, along with illegal possession of a firearm. However, he was not found guilty at trial. Shortly afterward, Laura moved to Austin, Texas, where she began a new chapter of her life. Little did she know that the man who had attacked her would go on to murder Sarah Hunter in 1986.

Laura Sheridan is Leading a Happy Life With Her Husband Today

Around 2024, investigators revisited Sarah Hunter’s case, following the dismissal of charges against David Morrison in 2012. Detectives received a tip about his alleged crimes in Vermont and other areas and realized that he had never been charged for the attempted kidnapping of Laura Sheridan. Since Morrison had left Massachusetts after the incident, the district attorney’s office determined that the statute of limitations had not yet expired. Laura was subsequently contacted and agreed to testify against him before a grand jury. She provided a detailed account of her experience. She said, “I’m grateful that I spent 20 minutes with David Morrison and escaped.”

Morrison was eventually charged with the kidnapping of Laura, following which he began confessing to his crimes. On December 9, 2025, he pleaded guilty to her 1981 kidnapping and the 1986 murder of Sarah Hunter. He was subsequently sentenced to life in prison. During her testimony, Laura also encouraged young women to fight back whenever they get an opportunity, reflecting on how fortunate she had been to escape her attacker.

Laura has since built a fulfilling life for herself in Austin, Texas. She has been married to Gabriel Estrada since July 25, 1992, and has spoken about being a mother. Beyond her family life, she has remained involved in community initiatives and has actively contributed to fundraisers, including those supporting Ladies Let’s Talk and the Alzheimer’s Association. She also appears to have a special fondness for animals and has taken part in rescue efforts within her community. Having endured a terrifying experience at a young age, Laura has gone on to build a happy and meaningful life for herself.

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