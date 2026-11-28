In September 1986, when Sarah Hunter failed to show up for work one day, a coworker reported her missing. Although police identified David Morrison as a suspect, they initially lacked sufficient evidence to bring charges against him. He was arrested years later, but the charges were eventually dropped. The prolonged uncertainty was extremely difficult for Sarah’s family, particularly her sister, Lori Wyman, who never gave up hope of seeing justice served. She was present in court when Morrison was finally sentenced in December 2025. CBS’ ’48 Hours’, particularly the episode ‘Sarah Mattered’, provides a detailed timeline of the case while also exploring the lasting impact of the crime on Sarah’s entire family.

Sarah Hunter’s Family Had to Wait for Decades Before the Killer Was Convicted

Sarah Hunter grew up as one of five siblings in a close-knit family. She shared a particularly strong bond with her sister, Lori, with whom she did almost everything. When Sarah was reported missing by her coworkers on September 19, 1986, her family immediately sensed that something was wrong, as disappearing without a word was completely out of character for her. They were quick to dismiss suggestions that she might have harmed herself or simply walked away from her life. Instead, they joined the police in the search efforts, determined to find her. According to one report, a reward of approximately $15,000 was offered for information about her whereabouts. The family also printed copies of Sarah’s missing-person poster and distributed them throughout the community in the hope that someone might come forward with information.

Sarah’s remains were discovered on November 27, 1986, Thanksgiving Day. Although investigators identified David Morrison as a suspect, they initially lacked sufficient evidence to pursue the case against him, leaving the family waiting for decades for a breakthrough. In 2012, a hair recovered from Morrison’s car was matched to Sarah’s using one of her sister’s saliva samples as a familial DNA reference. However, despite this identification, the charges against Morrison had to be dropped. The case gained renewed momentum in 2024, when Laura Sheridan agreed to testify before a grand jury about Morrison’s earlier attempt to kidnap her. Shortly afterward, Morrison pleaded guilty to Sarah’s murder as well, finally bringing the long-running case to a close.

Sarah Hunter’s Family Have Set Up Programs in Her Name Today

In December 2025, Lori Wyman spoke at David Morrison’s sentencing and gave an emotional account of the pain Sarah’s death had caused those closest to her. She said, “Sarah’s friends and our family have shared an ocean worth of tears. For a life extinguished so cruelly. For the lost sleep, the anger, the sadness and the uncertainty that this pain would never end.” The family has also helped establish the Sarah Hunter Junior Golf Program and the annual Sarah Hunter Invitational at Manchester Country Club in her memory. Although they have largely stayed away from the public spotlight, these initiatives reflect their enduring love for Sarah and their efforts to honor her life through something meaningful.

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