Woman of the Hour: Is Laura Based on a Real Person?

With Netflix’s Anna Kendrick-directed ‘Woman of the Hour’ delving deep into the tale of serial killer Rodney Alcala, we get a crime drama production unlike any other. That’s because it incorporates all the necessary information to really shine a light upon the entire world instead of just themselves if they choose the right people. A change in perspective is sometimes all one needs. However, if we’re being honest, one of the most intriguing individuals in this original was a side character named Laura, who recognized Rodney as he was participating in ‘The Dating Show.’

Laura Represents All the Private Individuals With Suspicions of Rodney Alcala Over the Years

While we first come across Laura (portrayed by Nicolette Robinson) as she steps onto a production lot alongside her partner Ken and his parents, it is her past that we all soon face. After all, the second she sees Bachelor #3 Rodney Alcala on stage, answering questions by aspiring actress Sheryl, she gets taken aback to a back in California a few years ago. That’s because she had seen him there, with a camera in hand and talking to her friend named Alison. She saw that they were connections, so she decided to return home alone, without her friend, that night, only for her to be found dead within days.

Laura had, hence, always had a feeling that Rodney was responsible, which is why she panicked. She left the room while the show was being aired live and then asked to speak to a series producer but to no avail. The fact her boyfriend didn’t entirely believe her at the time hurt her too, especially as it made her feel manic when she knew he could be dangerous if he wanted to be. Thankfully, her partner came to his senses within days, apologized, and then took her to the police station to file a complaint, just to realize her concerns weren’t being taken seriously. In fact, she had provided a description earlier to help solve her friend’s murder, and that wasn’t available either.

As a result of this Rodney wasn’t captured until years later, making it clear that Laura represents all the individuals who had reported their suspicions on him but were discarded or not seriously followed up on. However, it’s imperative to note that she isn’t there in the production to sensationalize or give Rodney undue attention but to give light to the real paranoia and PTSD they had to endure because of him. The security did another, and another did the police, which terrified her and several others to no extent because they knew someone like him was roaming the streets, targeting the most innocent of souls.

Laura’s entire situation also shines a light upon how if anyone had just listened to her concerns, the lives of at least three other girls could have been saved, especially because it is believed Rodney killed that many after being rejected by the real-life Cheryl Bradshaw. It didn’t matter to Laura whether she had a partner or not; she wanted safety and security as every girl craves, and the sheer presence of Rodney threatened that, and still, no one took her seriously. Therefore, Laura is a representation of all survivors and victims’ loved ones, too, simply doing her best with the cards she has been dealt with in life.

