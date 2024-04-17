Lauren LaChant: The Circle Contestant is Now a YouTube Content Creator

The sixth season of Netflix’s ‘The Circle‘ features several intriguing cast members who have only increased the love that the show has been getting for years. Among those who truly shone brightly in this particular installment of the competition, Lauren LaChant stood out thanks to her determination to be her authentic self. Her insistence on having the backs of the people she considered her allies allowed her to become close to many and create a positive impact on anyone who watched her on their screens.

Lauren LaChant Used Her Streaming Experience to Her Advantage

Coming all the way from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Lauren LaChant entered the Netflix series at the age of 26. A self-proclaimed nerd, she shared how she is very interested in anime and video games. In fact, she confessed to playing video games for about 10 hours a day. As someone who used to stream her gameplay on Twitch before, she admitted that talking to people through screen would not be a novel experience for her, considering it to actually be a huge advantage.

Another one of Lauren’s major interests is to cosplay as her favorite anime character. She often attends anime conventions and has even attended a brony and furry convention in the past. Proud of who she is, the contestant decided to enter The Circle as herself without changing a single detail of her life. She even added her relationship status as “Super Single,” having just just come out of a relationship. She confessed that she wanted to flirt and meet some hot people, though she added how she had been told that even her normal way of talking could sometimes come out as flirty.

An undeniably social person, Lauren was ready to meet new people and “slay the day.” Her skills when it came to connecting with others, even through the barrier of a screen, became highly evident when each and every one of her messages seemed to elicit a positive response from others. Not only did she bond with Kyle Fuller over video games and anime, but she also formed a close connection with other girls in the group.

Lauren’s popularity became quite evident when she was chosen as the second most popular contestant by others, earning her the title of an Influencer. Though she ended up inviting the Artificial Intelligence (AI) bot named Max to the group, Lauren had been aware of this and actually formed a close connection with the person she thought was quite similar to her. While she did ensure that the opinions of others were taken into consideration, Lauren was also open about sharing her own thoughts, even if they did not align with what the majority might be thinking.

Where is Lauren LaChant Now?

Given her impressive performance in the Netflix series, Lauren LaChant has found herself with many new fans. Even before she made her television debut, those close to the reality TV star were quite happy that she had gotten this opportunity. Though Lauren is not a streamer anymore, she does have a YouTube channel called Lu, where she last posted a video as recently as February 26, 2024. This was the second video on the channel, her first talking about how she wanted to grow herself on YouTube.

Lauren has discussed how she wants to make content that would allow her to talk to her heart’s content, as she feels that she is better as a candid speaker. Though she confessed that she was quite scared of the pressure to make videos for the platform, she wanted to start and make her dreams come true. She admitted that while being an influencer might seem like a dream job, she knew that actually ensuring a successful career in the line was not easy.

Apart from content creation, Lauren remains a massive fan of anime. In fact, in November 2023, she attended a convention in New York dressed as Kagome Higurashi from ‘Inuyasha.’ Many of her friends also share her interests, which has allowed her to share her joy and ideas with them. Though nervous about her television appearance, Lauren is also looking forward to future ventures in her life.

