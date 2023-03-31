Lavabox Shark Tank Update: Where Are They Now?

As per the US Forest Service, Nine out of 10 fires are caused by humans. A slight mistake in setting a campfire can cause 100s of deaths. For the same reason, there are fire restrictions in most campsites across the US. However, all outdoorsy people would know that without smores, a camp doesn’t feel like a camp. Entrepreneur Josh Thurmond attempted to tackle the issue of the dangers of campfires by inventing the product “Lavabox”, which would contain the fire and be a perfect fit for campers. Josh introduced the product on ABC’s ‘Shark Tanks‘ season 14, episode 18. With such an interesting product on display, we got intrigued to learn more about the company, and here is what we found out!

Lava Box: Who Are They and What Do They Do?

During the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, due to extremely dry conditions, Colorado set fire bans forbidding campers from setting up any campfires. Due to the restrictions, camper Joshua was not pleased and wanted to build something which would tackle the situation and help in a safer way to make fire at a campsite. One day the entrepreneur had his lightbulb moment and created his “flamethrower in a box,” which he made by using propane as lead inside an ammo box and adding some ceramic rocks.

Josh attended Associate of Arts and Sciences (A.A.S.), Culinary Arts/Chef Training in Johnson & Wales University. He later completed his Bachelors in History from the Metropolitan State University of Denver. The entrepreneur received his MPA or Master of Public Administration from University of Colorado Denver. Josh began his career as a Technology Coordinator/ Program AdministratorTechnology Coordinator/ Program Administrator from Denver District Attorney’s Office. Alongside working full time, he started his first company Oratist in 2012, which continued till 2017.

In 2014, Josh started working as the Metro Program Director for National Sports Center for the Disabled. After quitting his job he switched to Adam’s Camp where he joined. In 2019, the University of Coloroday alum joined Handbid as their Director of Client Services. Finally, in August 2020, Josh quit his 9-5 life and decided to be his own boss and formed LavaBox as is currenly servibg as the Chief Eruption Officer. Let’s find out where Lava Box is now and what the company has been tp to.

Where is Lava Box Now?

Lava Box is a portable solution for all campers to experience camping in a hassle-free way that reduces the fear of setting forest fires. The product is designed to run off propane, which becomes an easily accessible product. While using this product, you don’t have to go through the whole process of gathering wood or having to deal with ashes and smoke. Each model is compatible with a common 3/8 flare, and you can easily set up the whole process with ease.

Can Box, Burt Tank, Hose, and Regulator are the three primary components utilized to construct this product. If any form of cooking needs to be done, Hades stones can be utilized as an extra resource. using this campfire, many items can be roasted. It is not advised to burn wood in this box since it might damage the paint finish. Several variants of this LavaBox are available on the company’s website. The prices of the Tabletop Vol-CAN-no are $199, Tacana Twosome $299, Krakatoa FireBreather $349, and Hekla $329, respectively, vary.

The company also provides beautiful gifts, such as Lava and Chocolate Gift Pack, at $ 299. The company also sells different accessories such as the Over-Under Grill Thingy at $49, Burt’ Tank Top from $29, Bugout Bag at $49, Hades Stones at $24, Guy Montag Fireproof Gloves at $19, and others. The company is growing steadily with an excellent profit margin, and we are excited to see what new products the brand launches.

