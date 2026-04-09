‘Law & Order Toronto: Criminal Intent’ Renewed for Season 4 at Citytv

Great news for police procedural fans as ‘Law & Order Toronto: Criminal Intent’ has been renewed for its fourth Season, The Cinemaholic can confirm. Filming will take place in Toronto between April 13 and August 12 this year. Tassie Cameron, who developed the show, will serve as showrunner, with Peter Stebbings back to direct. The news of the renewal comes while Season 3 is ongoing.

The latest episode (Episode 5), titled ‘Up to Snuff,’ of Season 3 has Detective Sergeant Henry Graff (Aden Young) and Detective Sergeant Frankie Bateman (Kathleen Munroe) come across a tape showing a masked man putting another guy inside a drum and filling it up with hydrochloric acid, giving him a slow and painful death. Everything was recorded on film, or, in other words, is real. The DVD was dropped at a film festival while the participants were partying somewhere else. So, the criminal is someone not a part of the festival. The victim has not been reported missing either.

Analysis of the acid leads Graff and Bateman to the steel mill, where an acid of such purity is used, and the duo learns about a guy named Ryan Grey, who was “nuts,” according to the head of the facility, and was sacked. Further investigation reveals that Grey was hired by someone to kill the man, later identified as David Barnes. Speaking to his wife, Nell, and Sebastian, a close friend of David and Nell, they cast doubt over Nell’s statement that Ryan is a violent man and seemingly responsible for breaking little Logan’s arm, a scene with which the episode begins.

As the episode proceeds, it is revealed that Nell is in a relationship with Sebastian and wants to move to Chicago with Logan, where Sebastian’s office is headquartered. It is possible that Nell is using David’s nature to claim full custody of Logan. So, Sebastian hired Ryan not to kill, but to threaten David into staying away. However, that didn’t happen. Then, Logan is kidnapped by Ryan. The episode ends with the revelation that while Sebastian did hire Ryan to threaten David, it was David who overpowered Ryan, put on the latter’s clothes, put his clothes on Ryan, and killed him. It was David who abducted Logan. This way, everyone would know that David is dead, and he would be able to take Logan away with him for good. Thankfully, Graff and Bateman track him down, and before David could take his own life, Graff convinces him not to do so, for Logan loves him and needs him.

Season 4 is expected to have Aden Young as Detective Sergeant Henry Graff, Kathleen Munroe as Detective Sergeant Frankie Bateman, Araya Mengesha as Mark Yohannes, K. C. Collins as Deputy Crown Attorney Theo Forrester, Karen Robinson as Inspector Vivienne Holness, and Nicola Correia-Damude as Dr. Lucy Da Silva.

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