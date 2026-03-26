Kristen Stewart’s ‘The Challenger’ Starts Filming in Los Angeles in August

Kristen Stewart’s next project will take her to the City of Angels. The filming of the Prime Video show ‘The Challenger’ will take place in Los Angeles starting in August this year. Maggie Cohn is the writer and showrunner, with James Hawes roped in to direct. Stewart is the only revealed cast member.

‘The Challenger’ is a limited biographical drama series focusing on astronaut and physicist Sally Ride, the first U.S. woman to fly in space. Inspired by Meredith E. Bagby’s 2023 book ‘The New Guys,’ it tells the gripping story of one of the most defining moments in space history, both the unprecedented events leading up to the tragedy, and the shocking investigation that followed. As the members of the 1986 Rogers Commission interrogate the complex inner workings of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) to find what, or who, was responsible for the Space Shuttle Challenger accident (of 1986), the show explores Commission member Sally Ride’s (Stewart) personal journey. We see Sally and the rest of the diverse Astronaut Class of ’78 through the ranks of the shuttle program, as they undergo initial recruitment and training, and professional and personal highs and lows, culminating in Sally making history as the first American woman in space.

Stewart’s latest performances include Rosie in Michael Angarano’s comedy drama ‘Sacramento,’ Lou in Rose Glass’s romance thriller ‘Love Lies Bleeding,’ and Deja in Andrew and Sam Zuchero’s sci-fi romance ‘Love Me.’ She made her feature directorial debut with ‘The Chronology of Water,’ which is based on writer/teacher Lidia Yuknavitch’s memoir of the same name. It follows Lidia, who goes on a journey of exploring her sexuality after surviving an abusive childhood. Stewart’s other upcoming projects include Quentin Dupieux’s comedy drama ‘Full Phil,’ about a rich American industrialist who goes on a Paris trip with his estranged daughter, and Dylan Meyer’s comedy drama ‘The Wrong Girls,’ about two aimless young women who develop telepathic abilities after ingesting an experimental drug.

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