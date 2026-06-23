Layelti: Where is the Rhythm + Flow Italy Contestant Now?

If there’s one thing absolutely nobody can deny, it’s that Netflix’s ‘Rhythm + Flow Italy’ season 3 contestant Layelti is one of the strongest individuals to ever step on that stage. That’s because she has endured more than her fair share of personal difficulties, but instead of letting the trauma, pain, loss, and grief break her, she has transformed them into art. That’s precisely what her music represents, and that’s precisely the message of strength she wants to spread across the nation, which is how she ended up in this competition series.

Layelti Has an Almost Insatiable Hunger to Prove Herself

As an honest woman who has never shied away from difficulties or challenges, Layelti made it evident that she will take on this competition series the same way. She wanted to wow the judges with her lyrics, tone, and voice, which is precisely what she did while also making her inner strength and self-confidence shine through. She may not have felt that way on stage or may have doubted that she deserves something good, but she does. Her comments towards her other contestants may have rubbed them the wrong way, but given how hard she was on herself, it felt like she just struggled with a lack of filter and actually had no bad intentions.

Layelti’s soft side came out a bit more over time, as she continued moving forward and became much more vulnerable. The judges commented on her tone again, but this time they admitted she was much clearer, which they appreciated, just for her to reveal that she had practiced. This aspect alone showed them how much this entire competition means to her. Her subsequent comment of wanting to be picked by no one else but Judge Fabri Fibra was a little odd, and so was her anger after actually being picked by Judge Guè Pequeno. However, she revealed that she just wanted to impress the former the most, so that’s what she set her sights on as time passed.

Layelti is Gradually Moving Forward in Life and Thriving as a Singer

When Layelti was asked what she does for a living on the show, she stated, “I survive.” That’s because she has sadly been homeless for the majority of her life. While she has never shared any details about her background, family, or upbringing, she did indicate she has been on the streets since she was a young girl. “I lived on the streets a lot,” she said in the production. “Abandoned houses, cellars. There were some nights when I had to stay with the bums on the bus. It’s one thing if you’re a bum; it’s another thing when you have nothing to do with them. It was miserable.”

It was while Layelti was on the streets that she even got involved with the wrong crowd, which led to her arrest in May 2022 for dealing drugs, as per her own account. That’s when she realized she needed to step away from that world, which led her to focus on her passion for rap and music. She thus wants to use this art form to showcase her skills to the entire globe and prove that anyone can achieve anything in life if they set their mind to it. Like she said on the show, “With my music, I want to show that I’ve triumphed over this shitty life… ”

Layelti also said, “(The streets) is who I am. It’s my habitat. I come from the street. But I don’t want to be there anymore. That’s why I’m choosing to believe in myself.” It’s thus no surprise she has continued to fight for her dream even beyond the show, which has only opened more doors for her. In fact, at the age of 24, the Milan, Italy, native has now evolved into a full-time artist, having decided to release her original music without any hesitation. One of the earliest singles that she put out in January 2024 was titled “Offline,” which she followed with some more freestyle work and mixes. However, most recently, she has not only released her single “7LM” (or “7arga L Milano”) in February 2026 but also adopted the monikers The Trinity and Little Red Riding Hood.

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