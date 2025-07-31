Do Leanne and Bill End Up Back Together?

Netflix’s ‘Leanne’ introduces the titular character in the immediate aftermath of the revelation that her husband, Bill, has cheated on her with another woman and has decided to leave her. It comes as a shock to her that Bill was unhappy in their marriage and never talked to her about it, especially considering that they’d been married for decades, have two children, and one grandchild, with another on the way. In any case, the deed is done, and Leanne has no option but to move forward. And yet, there are unresolved things between them that keep pulling them back into each other’s orbit. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Leanne and Bill Still Have Love Left Between Them

At one point after their break, Bill tells Leanne that even though they are separated, they will still be a part of each other’s lives. They are intrinsically connected to one another through their children and grandchildren, and while Bill may have ended the marriage, he still cares for her parents because they are the only real family he has ever known. He tops it off by saying that he will always love her, but in the moment, he is punched for it because, at the time, Leanne is still trying to process the fact that he left her.

Still, Bill’s words ring true throughout the show as Bill remains a constant presence in her life. Her parents still like him and treat him as family, and so does her sister, Carol, even though she may act more crudely towards him. He is there for every occasion, be it happy or sad. He even helps her keep up the lie about their marriage when she expresses her reluctance to tell her parents because she knows it will break their hearts. Eventually, there comes a point when Bill realises his mistake and begs for Leanne’s forgiveness. He wishes for them to go back to the way they were, and when everyone in her family encourages her to forgive him, she considers the possibility.

The Possibility of Leanne and Bill Getting Back Together is Quickly Quashed

At that point, they might have gotten back together, but then, Bill’s girlfriend, Faye, with whom he cheated on Leanne, reveals that she is pregnant. This puts a stop to any possibility of them getting back together. By this time, Leanne has also jumped back into the dating game and has already been enamoured by Andrew, who is an FBI agent. The news of Faye’s pregnancy breaks her heart and also helps her to romantically move on from Bill. Still, it doesn’t change the fact that she still cares about him. Instead of forcing her family members and her children to choose sides and outcast Bill, she is happy that he is included in every occasion.

By the end of the season, it is clear that Leanne and Bill will remain an important part of each other’s lives. However, this does not mean that there is any chance of them getting back together.

Bill has feelings for her, and when he discovers that her and Andrew’s relationship is soaring, especially since she goes away for a weekend with him, Bill gets a panic attack. This reflects how deeply he is affected by Leanne’s romantic endeavours. However, this is the bed he made for himself, and now he must lie in it. He cannot blame his ex-wife for moving on when he was the one who initiated the end of their relationship. The only thing that he can do now is be on amicable and friendly terms with her and be happy that she is exploring a new part of her life. As a gesture of his affection for Leanne, he warns Andrew about treating her well and not breaking her heart. At the same time, Leanne is concerned about his health and wishes him well, but she has begun a new chapter of her life, and there is no going back.

Read More: Is Netflix’s Leanne Based on a True Story?