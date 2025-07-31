Where is Leanne Filmed? All Shooting Locations

The Netflix sitcom ‘Leanne’ is inspired by Leanne Morgan’s 2023 stand-up special ‘I’m Every Woman.’ Created by Morgan, Chuck Lorre, and Susan McMartin, the comedy show centers on the titular fictional version of the comedian as she tackles unexpected singlehood in her 60s after Bill (Ryan Stiles), her husband of 33 years, leaves her. As her sister Carol (Kristen Johnston) pushes her back into the world of dating, Leanne navigates the art of opening up after being abandoned by a person she had built her life with.

While using humor garnished with Midwestern charm to cope with heartbreak and the risk of being hurt again, Leanne also tackles the antics of her family, including her daughter Josie (Hannah Pilkes), son Tyler (Graham Rogers), mother Mama Margaret (Celia Weston), and father Daddy John (Blake Clark). The multi-cam nature of the show may have limited it to a studio landscape, but the rich backdrops successfully establish the world of a modern single mother.

Leanne Filming Locations

‘Leanne’ is filmed entirely in California, specifically in Los Angeles. Principal photography of Season 1 reportedly began in the last week of January 2025 and continued for almost three months before wrapping up in the last week of April 2025. “Learning a new medium was definitely a challenge- memorizing new scripts every week was totally new for me- but I loved it,” Morgan told Tudum. “As a stand-up, the comedic timing felt natural, and filming in front of a live audience was especially comfortable. By the end of the season, it really felt like home,” she added.

Los Angeles, California

The Old Warner Brothers Studio, AKA Sunset Bronson Studios or Netflix Hollywood Studios, is where ‘Leanne’ was filmed in front of a live audience. Prep for the show began in early October 2024, inside the studio premises. Located at 5800 West Sunset Boulevard, the 4.5-acre studio was built in 1919 by Sam, Jack, Albert, and Harry Warner. It consists of 10 rental sound stages of up to 23,000 square feet with state-of-the-art production facilities and amenities, including green screens, customizable sets, and live-show recording equipment, for sitcom production. Other sitcoms shot at the studio include ‘The Nanny,’ ‘Good Luck Charlie,’ ‘Full House,’ ‘The John Larroquette Show,’ and ‘Pretty Smart.’

While the studio became the base for filming, the crew seemingly taped additional scenes away from the studio. The city of Los Angeles is a global center of entertainment and may have served as a backdrop for a few extra sequences for the show. Besides the Sunset Bronson Studios, there are many other studios in the city, including those of Universal Pictures and DreamWorks Animation, among other media giants. For those planning to visit the City of Angeles, some of the spots that are must-visit are Universal Studios, Hollywood Walk of Fame, Griffith Park, Beverly Hills, and Long Beach. Popular sitcoms like ‘Modern Family,’ ‘The Big Bang Theory,’ ‘Seinfeld,’ and ‘Mad Men’ have all been filmed in the city.

Read More: Where Was Happy Gilmore 2 Filmed? All Shooting Locations