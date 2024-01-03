Lee Anthony: Where Is Casey Anthony’s Brother Now?

Authorities in Orlando, Florida, received an alarming phone call on July 15, 2008, which informed them about Caylee Anthony’s disappearance. The two-year-old had gone missing in June, yet her mother, Casey Anthony, raised the alarms after a whole month which made authorities quite suspicious. While Caylee’s remains were recovered in December of the same year, the police soon realized that Casey was feeding them false information, which led to her arrest.

Peacock’s ‘Casey Anthony: Where The Truth Lies’ as well as A&E’s ‘Casey Anthony’s Parents Speak: The Lie Detector Test’ chronicle this incident and portray how Casey’s family, especially her father, George Anthony, and her brother, Lee Anthony, renounced her after Caylee’s disappearance. Well, let’s delve into the details surrounding the crime and find out more about the latter in particular, shall we?

Who Is Lee Anthony?

Although Casey and Lee grew up together, the siblings never developed a close bond. Instead, they seemed to drift apart gradually, and reports mention that she was not on good terms with her brother. In fact, Lee later said he was angry since his sister had not even invited him to visit after Caylee came into this world. Moreover, he alleged she would often try to keep the child away from the rest of the family, which increased the distance between them.

Still, Casey and Lee remained on cordial terms and met each other during family gatherings. When interviewed on the Peacock documentary, she explained her decision to distance herself from her loved ones by claiming she was raped by her father and sexually assaulted by her brother during her younger years. Casey alleged her father, George Anthony, would often force himself onto her at night, while Lee also took advantage of her innocence. She said her brother molested her from the ages of 12 to 15.

Casey actually asked her defense team to reveal her assertions during her murder trial and insisted this was why she tried to keep her daughter away from her family. However, despite ex-fiance Jesse Grund testifying that she had also told him about her brother’s alleged sexual abuse, her father and brother vehemently denied the shocking allegations. When Caylee disappeared in 2008, George and his wife, Cindy, appeared to blame their daughter for the incident.

In fact, once the police revealed that Casey had been feeding them false information and was allegedly partying while Caylee remained missing, George went so far as to disown his daughter and insisted that this wasn’t the Casey he had grown to love. Moreover, Lee appeared to follow in his parents’ footsteps and seemingly suspected his sister of harming her child. After all, her accusations were just too extreme.

Where Is Lee Anthony Now?

When Casey was charged with Caylee’s murder and put on trial, Lee appeared as a witness and talked about his relationship with his sibling. Surprisingly, though, his testimony seemingly supported his sister as he claimed that Casey had informed him about their father’s alleged abuse before the two-year-old disappeared. He essentially made it clear there was a high possibility she wasn’t lying when it came to Caylee.

Although Lee still appeared angry with Casey for keeping his nieve away from him and not inviting him to her house after her birth, he expressed doubts about his sister’s ability to be a murderer. He even tried to explain the stain found in her car as an accidental one. On the other hand, George wasn’t that kind in his testimony as he tried to put the entire blame on Casey’s shoulders and appeared convinced she was responsible for Caylee’s death.

Once Casey was acquitted of the murder charge in 2011, Lee returned to his everyday life and preferred to keep away from the public sphere. A 2018 report claimed that he’d married Mallory Parker in 2012, and the couple had built a happy life for themselves. The report even stated that Lee and Mallory were proud parents to Parker Lee Anthony, who came into this world in 2013. Nevertheless, considering Casey’s allegations against her father and brother, it is quite natural for her not to remain on close terms with either of them, and Lee now appears to be okay with it because he has his own little family to focus on.

Read More: Zenaida Gonzalez: Where is Caylee Anthony’s Nanny Now?