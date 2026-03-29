Are Leela and Koray From Love Overboard Still Together?

Almost as soon as Leela Ambrose-Fleck first came across Koray Easterling on board The Chakra on Hulu’s ‘Love Overboard,’ there were sparks between them. The 21-year-old Los Angeles, California, native and the 27-year-old German-born former soccer athlete naturally gravitated toward one another, leading to them developing an authentic connection. Little did either of them know that it would gradually evolve into much more, resulting in them establishing themselves as arguably one of the most stable couples in the show.

Leela and Koray Seemed to be Like Two Peas in a Pod

Since Leela Ambrose-Fleck and Koray Easterling didn’t really get a chance to couple up on day 1 itself, they ended up on the downside of a 280-foot yacht as crew, unaware they would find common ground there. It was between cleaning, serving the established topside couples, and doing chores that they found themselves attracted to one another, leading to some great conversations. It was then that they decided the best option for them would be to break up an established couple and make their way to the topside to get to know one another even better.

The opportunity arrived not long after in the form of a challenge for the men, but while Koray won and secured his spot, his pick chose to remain in the top with him rather than go downside with her former bond. Therefore, he and Leela had to wait for the next challenge, a woman’s challenge, to carry out their plan, which worked wonders since it was a truth and lie game about him. Leela got all the answers right and secured her place right beside Koray, sending Sade Idera to the downside. They then continued to win challenges and remained together until the end, but alas, because they didn’t seem as physical or affectionate in front of others, they were eliminated right before the finale.

Leela and Koray Have Likely Parted Ways For Good

Although Leela and Koray initially came across as a great couple who were taking the experience at their own speed without letting any pressure affect them, it proved to be their downfall. That’s because while their decision was great for them as a couple, since it enabled them to really get to know one another and build a strong foundation, it enabled the others to make their own opinions. Sadly, it resulted in their elimination just before the finale, and they lost the opportunity to possibly win a chance to travel the globe with one another. From what we can tell based on their social media standing and online footprints, it appears they likely chose to call their romance quits a while after filming for the show concluded. We believe their 6-year age difference and long distance became too much for them over time, but since they still held a lot of love and respect for one another, they decided to part ways on amicable terms.

Leela is a Rising Influencer, Whereas Koray is a Man of Many Hats

While it’s true that Leela is young, she seems to have a clear direction in life and appears determined to follow it, no matter what. The California native has reportedly had an interest in content and entertainment for almost her entire life, so she has chosen to pursue a career in the same fields. In fact, after garnering experience in real estate and media coordination, she took on a Social Media & Content Associate internship at Rare Beauty in the summer of 2025. Since then, though, she has been focusing on her own brand as she has evolved into a Social Media Content Creator in her own right, signed under Alex Cooper’s media company, Unwell. However, it’s imperative to note that she has done all this while also pursuing a Bachelor’s degree at Northeastern University – she is set to graduate in the summer of 2026.

Coming to Koray, he is a man of many hats, but his first love was always soccer, a sport he started playing in his hometown of Frankfurt, Germany, at the age of 4. According to records, he eventually emigrated to the US and then played at the Division I level at Des Moines University until he couldn’t move ahead owing to injuries and the COVID-19 pandemic. However, he has since managed to build a good life for himself in the world of Tech Sales and Art Restoration, the latter of which is a service he provides across Frankfurt, Nashville, and Dallas. In other words, the 28-year-old currently splits his time between the US and Germany, all the while also dabbling in modeling and serving as a soccer coach for kids. Honestly, both he and Leela appear perfectly content with their lives as of writing, which is all that matters in the long run.

Read More: Are Christine and Jake From Love Overboard Still Together?