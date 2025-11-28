Do Shu-Fen and Johnny End Up Together in Left-Handed Girl?

In the Netflix Mandarin film ‘Left-Handed Girl,’ the titular character, I-Jing, drives the narrative forward as she goes through the motions of her family’s recent move from the countryside to Taipei. Her mother, Shu-Fen, is single-handedly looking after her eldest daughter, I-Ann, who has a penchant for finding herself in trouble, and the kid. After renting out a small and cozy apartment for themselves in the city, the matriarch opens up a noodle stall at a night market, becoming a co-owner in a promising business. Nonetheless, existing debts from a painful past keep the family barely afloat when it comes to finances. Still, when Johnny, a fellow stall owner in the market, and one who has developed somewhat of a crush on Shen-Fu, offers to loan her some money, the single mother politely declines his help. However, she doesn’t turn away his company and his friendship, opening up the potential for something more to thrive between them. SPOILERS AHEAD!

Johnny’s Neighborly Stall in the Market Brings Him Closer to Shu-Fen and Her Daughters

Johnny enters the Cheng family’s orbit shortly after their move back to Taipei. He’s the owner of the sales stall right next to Shu-Fen’s noodle store, and his close proximity to the family business allows him to form a familiar and easygoing relationship with him. His fun-loving antics get him into I-Jing’s good graces, and although I-Ann wears her cool young adult indifference around him, it’s evident that he cares for her well-being and concern. Lastly, his friendship with Shu-Fen very obviously remains laced with a level of affection and attraction. Initially, these feelings appear to be one-sided since the single mother has too much on her plate to entertain any ideas of romance. Additionally, her complicated relationship with her ex-husband, who is currently dying of cancer, further complicates matters.

Nonetheless, regardless of Shu-Fen’s reciprocity of Johnny’s feelings, or lack thereof, the salesman remains a steady presence in the family’s life. He takes notice of his friend’s financial struggles, which become more and more visible as she fails to pay her stall’s rent on time. For the same reason, he even offers to lend her some money to cover the costs and make things easy on her. Yet, while she stubbornly refuses any monetary help from him, she’s more than grateful for his companionship. Eventually, as things worsen in the wake of her ex-husband’s death, which adds the debt funeral costs to her shoulders, Shu-Fen becomes in need of his company more than ever. As a result, after one particularly tense and stressful conversation with the stall owner, she accepts Johnny’s drink offer and ends up inviting him over to her house for a nightcap.

Johnny Becomes a Part of Shu-Fen’s Family as Her Boyfriend

After Shu-Fen invites Johnny over for a drink, the night ends in unexpected ways. As the two share a wine bottle between them, the single mother ends up drunk enough to make a move on her friend, but only to pass out before anything can happen. Although Johnny leaves that night, he tries to have a conversation with Shen-Fu later about the evening. In an effort to keep things light, he only enquires about the possibility of them spending more time together. In turn, the noodle shop owner seems interested in the prospect. As such, soon enough, their friendship naturally progresses into a real relationship without any great fanfare. Things change on an almost imperceptible pace. Johnny is already close to the family and has consistently taken an interest in the safety and well-being of I-Jing and I-Ann. As a result, it’s no surprise to see him grow closer to them as well.

Ultimately, the night of Shu-Fen’s mother’s birthday celebration proves to be an important one for the couple. It’s the first time Johnny accompanies the mother and her daughters to an event as a part of the family. Furthermore, he meets her extended family, parents, and siblings, introduced to them as her boyfriend. Later, the night turns into a difficult one for I-Ann, who is forced into a public confrontation with her boss and his wife. This encounter leads to several revelations, including the fact that the young woman was apparently pregnant with her boss’ child and has since gotten rid of it without telling anyone. During this challenging time, Johnny stands up for I-Ann, forcing the uninvited guests to leave. Later, even though his efforts fail, he tries to extend a comforting shoulder toward his girlfriend’s daughter. In the end, even though that night ends on a rocky note, it cements Johnny’s place by Shu-Fen’s side, as the two continue to date for the future to come.

