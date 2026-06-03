Lenny Simmons: Where is Richard Simmons’ Brother Now?

With Hulu’s ‘The Mystery of Richard Simmons: A Diane Sawyer Special’ living up to its title, we get a true insight into the life, career, and death of the self-proclaimed Weight Saint. The television fitness instructor was undeniably known for his enthusiasm and positivity throughout his career, so it was a bit strange when he suddenly chose to step away from the limelight in the early 2010s. Little did anyone know he would never return, as he died at age 76 on July 13, 2024, yet his legacy remains alive in his loved ones’ hearts, especially his brother Lenny Simmons Jr.

Lenny Simmons and Richard Simmons Shared a Tight-Knit Bond

In the mid-1940s in New Orleans, Louisiana, Leonard “Lenny” Simmons Jr. was born to fan dancer Shirley May Satin and master of ceremonies Leonard Douglas Simmons. He was the elder brother of Milton Teagle Simmons, who came into this world in 1948 and eventually became the iconic health enthusiast Richard Simmons. However, according to his accounts, their early years were far from what anyone may have expected, as they were both bullied throughout their school years for their height and weight.

In fact, Lenny claims their experiences are why Richard’s focus as a professional fitness instructor was to prioritize health and happiness rather than aesthetics or weight reduction. He was thus unwaveringly proud of his brother and all his achievements, even if it meant they were no longer exceptionally close, as they ended up settling in different cities altogether. From what we can tell, while Lenny remained in New Orleans, Louisiana, to build a career and a family of his own, his younger brother began calling Los Angeles, California, home.

Lenny Simmons Remembers His Brother Very Fondly

When Richard retreated from the limelight in the early 2010s after decades of promoting wellness, Lenny knew a major reason was his brother’s long-held physical insecurities taking new forms. As per his account in the original production, he believes the public figure lost his confidence in his 60s, as his hair was no longer as voluminous as it used to be, and he also lost muscle mass. Hence, of course, he was worried and tried to either meet him or stay in contact with him as much as possible, but realistically, the brothers often only got to catch up once a week.

When Richard sadly passed a day after his 76th birthday, owing to complications from a fall he had suffered two nights prior, Lenny did not hesitate to drop everything and make arrangements. According to records, there was a somber open-casket funeral, but there was also a beautiful celebration of the fitness enthusiast’s life at St. Louis Cathedral in New Orleans, Louisiana, on October 5. Lenny opened the latter service with an 11-minute fond recounting of his brother’s personal and professional history, all the while also sharing how he kept the legacy alive even in his death.

Lenny stated, in part, “Dicky and I had a happy childhood… At the age of 26, Richard Simmons finally knew what God wanted him to do. He wanted Richard to help people, motivate people, encourage people to get healthy and lose weight and get fit and have fun doing it.” He went on to detail his trajectory before ending with, “I want to let you all in on a little secret: Richard is wearing his tank top and shorts underneath his clothes just in case God’s final plan for him is to get all the angels and saints in Heaven into shape. Richard Simmons will forever be ‘Sweating with the Holies.'”

Lenny Simmons is Devoted to Managing His Brother’s Estate

Since Richard’s passing, Lenny has been managing his brother’s estate and legacy to the best of his abilities to ensure no one ever represents him in a way they shouldn’t or in a negative light. That’s why he even filed a civil petition against Richard’s friend/housekeeper of over 3 decades in late 2024, claiming Teresa Reveles stole personal items valued at more than a million dollars. He alleged she took over $434,000 worth of jewelry and watches, collectible dolls from Richard’s private collection, $600 in cash, and two of the iconic striped gym shorts that he had already worn.

Teresa had filed a petition against the Simmons first on September 25, 2024, claiming they had engaged in a “nefarious scheme” to get her to give up her “co-trustee” role in Richard’s estate. However, Lenny has since vehemently denied doing so, indicating she had always only been a significant beneficiary of his brother’s will and nothing more. The family’s longtime spokesperson then said in late October that the reasons they also don’t think she should be a co-trustee are detailed in Lenny’s response filing.

Lenny later told People that he is “solely interested in protecting and maintaining my brother’s legacy. It was never my intention to play this out in public, but due to circumstances beyond my control, I have been forced to do so.” The 80-year-old New Orleans, Louisiana-based husband of a wonderful woman named Cathy, likely father, and potential grandfather, then added, “My brother embodied and emanated joy, laughter, and above all, kindness to each other. This litigation, which I did not initiate, is completely contrary to his beliefs and his values. My sincerest wish is that it ends as soon as possible and that we can turn our attention to ensuring that Richard’s positive message continues to be heard by generations in the future.” So, with the lack of any additional court records, it’s possible the parties have since settled the matter privately.

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