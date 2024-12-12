Rónán Hession’s ‘Leonard and Hungry Paul’ TV Adaptation in the Works

Rónán Hession’s debut novel will be brought to the screen soon! The Cinemaholic can reveal that a television adaptation of the Irish musician-writer’s 2019 novel ‘Leonard and Hungry Paul’ is currently in development. Principal photography for the series will take place in Dublin, Ireland, from February to April 2025. Richie Conroy and Mark Hodkinson are the writers, with Andrew Chaplin on board as the director.

The plot centers on two friends, Leonard and Hungry Paul, who struggle to reconcile their gentle nature with the vagaries of their community or the world. As they plod along on the narrow ledge of existence, their meek, docile, and humble characteristics often leave them overlooked by everyone. However, their personal journeys shine through a collection of comedic moments and heartfelt, resonant scenes that delve into the depths of the human condition. In doing so, the story highlights the key thematic elements lurking underneath the book’s narrative foundations, raising the question of whether nice people can instigate change or if the world is propped against them.

The original novel explores the lives of two ordinary men in a humdrum, low-key environment where somber reflection takes precedence. It carefully peels back the layers of the mundane to probe the challenges faced by these two men as they try to find their place in the world. The natural poignancy of the story becomes even more lucid through the witty writing and dialogues that introduce a charming quality to the mix. At its heart, ‘Leonard and Hungry Paul’ is a tale of ordinariness and how people can defy expectations in their own way without living up to the standards set by others.

Hession is a multifaceted personality who works as a civil servant by day and a blues musician and novelist by night. Under the stage name Mumblin’ Deaf Ro, the musician released his first album, ‘Señor, My Friend,’ in 2002. Although his music garnered public attention and acclaim very early in his career, his literary talents came to the fore following the publication of ‘Leonard and Hungry Paul’ in 2019. His bibliography expanded further with the release of two more novels, ‘Panenka’ and ‘Ghost Mountain,’ in 2021 and 2023, respectively.

Conroy and Hodkinson previously created and directed the comedy series ‘Fran,’ which focuses on a senior league soccer team‘s rise through the pyramid as told through the eyes of its titular manager. They also collaborated on the short film ‘Up For Air’ and the animated series ‘The Ugly Duckling and Me!’ The duo has maintained a longstanding creative partnership over the years, and it is set to continue with ‘Leonard and Hungry Paul.’ Conroy’s latest writing credits are three episodes of the animated series ‘Dinomite & Lucy’ and two episodes of the animated show ‘Stories from Backwoods.’ Meanwhile, Hodkinson’s recent works include three episodes of BBC’s ‘Malory Towers.’

