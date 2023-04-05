Lewis Capaldi Now: Where is the Singer Today?

To understand just how heavy the pressure of fame and success can be, one needs to look no further than Netflix’s ‘Lewis Capaldi: How I’m Feeling Now.’ The documentary movie follows beloved singer Lewis Capaldi during a time when he struggles to cope with the expectation that the world and he himself has from him. Given the extreme vulnerability showcased by the artist in the film, it is no wonder that the public is more curious than ever to know just where the musician is these days. Luckily, we are here to explore the same!

Who is Lewis Capaldi?

Born on October 7, 1996, in Glasgow, Scotland, Lewis Capaldi is the youngest of four siblings. His parents, Carol and Mark Capaldi had initially planned on only having three kids. However, they conceived the musician before Mark’s vasectomy, leading to Lewis’ birth. Though a surprise, the couple were more than happy to welcome their third son and showered him with much love and joy. When Lewis was only four, his family moved from Glasgow to Bathgate, Scotland. In 2005, he and his family moved to a new house in East Whitburn, Bathgate, where the artist explored his artistic side.

It was at the age of four when Lewis first performed on a stage in France and fell in love with the concept of performance. His guitar training started at the age of nine since his older brother was also doing the same, which only propelled him further into developing his musical side. Soon enough, he started to write songs and perform them in front of live audiences. His father, Mark, would often drive him to different locations, though. Interestingly, Lewis also sought the help of his eldest brother, Warren Capaldi, in order to play in pubs at a very young age.

“I started writing songs from that age too, and when I turned 11, I wanted to play gigs. My older brother, he was in a band, and he got me into pubs. Obviously, I was 11, so I wasn’t allowed to be in a pub, so I’d have to go and hide in the bathroom before I played, and I’d always leave immediately after,” he told the Irish News. Starting in 2014, Lewis started to perform in shows across Scotland and would often be a part of various music festivals. Though he has been a part of several bands over the years, he also continued to work as a solo artist.

In 2019, Lewis Capaldi became famous across the world thanks to his first-ever album, “Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent.” The song that primarily captured the hearts of listeners worldwide was “Someone You Loved.” The relatable lyrics and catchy melody of this particular musical piece helped Lewis win several awards, including two 2020 Brit Awards for the Best New Artist and the Song of the Year categories.

Where is Lewis Capaldi Now?

As of writing, Lewis continues to work on his music and is ready to wow the world with much more. 2020 saw him releasing two new singles, “Forget Me” and “Pointless.” The former even topped the musical charts in the UK. Both of these songs are part of his second album, “Broken by Desire to Be Heavenly Sent,” which will be released in its entirety on May 19, 2023. Fans of the musician are certain to be waiting for this release and looking forward to what the artist does next.

On a more personal note, Lewis shared in September 2022 about the fact that he was diagnosed with Tourette Syndrome. Talking about the same through Instagram Live, the musician talked about how he had had shoulder twitches for a long time but had not realized the connection until very recently. It is not that he had not noticed this habit, but he knew that focusing on it only served to make him more anxious and hence worsened the tics.

As seen in the Netflix documentary, the shoulder twitches only kept getting worse as Lewis tried to work on his music after his first album. However, the pressure only seemed to worsen this particular trait and was causing him physical pain. After his confirmed diagnosis, the artist had to go through many physical therapies to avoid straining his shoulder much. In fact, he shares in the movie that his shoulders were apparently uneven due to this.

However, Lewis has recently shared that it might be possible that he may have to quit his musical career should his health worsen. “If it gets to a point where I’m doing irreparable damage to myself, I’ll quit,” he shared with The Times. He added that “It’s only making music that does this to me. Otherwise, I can be fine for months at a time. So it’s a weird situation. Right now, the trade-off is worth it.” Given the mental and physical stress that the artist has had to endure until now, the sentiment is certainly understandable. We only wish him the best in his life and hope that his songs continue to captivate the hearts of people across the globe.

