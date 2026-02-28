Liam Lawson’s Net Worth: How Rich is the F1 Driver?

A native New Zealander, Liam Lawson was just a young boy growing up in Pukekohe, Auckland, when he developed an interest in the sport of racing that only expanded as the years passed. No one ever imagined at the time that he would go on to be mentored by 3-time New Zealand Grand Prix winner Ken Smith or get into Formula events, but he did, and he continues to thrive. Just a small part of his intense journey was documented in Netflix’s ‘Formula 1: Drive to Survive’ season 8, yet it made it abundantly clear that his career in the paddocks is only beginning.

How Did Liam Lawson Earn His Money?

Liam Lawson was merely 6 years old in 2008 when he began karting at a competitive level, working hard to hone his skills because he already knew he wanted to pursue professional racing. It was thus no surprise when he started proving his mettle from 2011 onwards, placing 3rd at Blossom Festival as a Cadet before going on to secure a win at the Cadet Challenge Cup in 2012. He finished 2nd at the Schools Championship the very next year and then won the same Championship, the National Sprint Championship, as well as the Blossom Festival in 2014 at age 12.

Liam followed his success with even more wins before joining lower Formula events in 2015, but he also continued to return to karting every year for a few events until the end of the 2023 season. He placed 3rd at the 2015 National Sprint Championship, 1st in two different 2021 City of Sails events, 1st in a 2023 City of Sails event, and finally 3rd at the 2023 Trophy of New Zealand. He did all this while also paving a path for himself as a single-seater driver by securing 2nd position – with 10 podiums – in his debut series, the 2015 Formula First Manfeild Winter Series.

Liam also won the New Zealand F1600 Championship in the 2016-2017 season, followed by 2nd-place finishes at the 2017 Australian F4 Championship and the 2018 ADAC F4 Championship. He then moved up to F3 racing, securing 2nd position at the 2019 Euroformula Open Championship, a win at the 2019 Toyota Racing Series, and 2nd place at the 2020 Toyota Racing Series. What followed was his rise to F2, where he almost conquered the 2022 Championship as he placed 3rd, which allowed him to really cement his place in the industry and move up to F1.

Liam had already signed with the Red Bull Junior Team in 2019, but he didn’t get to experience an F1 car until almost 2 years later, when he moved up to the role of test driver before becoming a reserve. He continued to hone his talent, do campaigns as a Red Bull reserve driver, and compete with the junior team over the ensuing 4 years, until his hard work was finally rewarded. He was promoted to a seat in Red Bull’s F1 Team in 2025, but after just 2 unsuccessful races, he was replaced by Yuki Tsunoda and asked to return to the junior Racing Bulls, where he remains.

Liam Lawson’s Net Worth

Although Liam Lawson is merely 24 years old as of writing, he has definitely managed to accumulate significant wealth, thanks to the fact that he is technically already 18 years deep into his career. All his time behind the wheel, numerous podium finishes, and several sponsorships have played a crucial role in his financial standing, even though his early wins never yielded monetary prizes. According to records, in competitive karting, the winners’ purse includes equipment, vouchers, access to international events, and opportunities to continue pursuing their dreams.

However, as soon as single-seater/Formula competitions come into play, there are cash prizes as well as opportunities with nearly every win, along with a basic salary that every driver receives. From what we can tell, Liam’s base income was around $50,000-$80,000 when he first joined these events, with his initial series placements earning him up to an additional $30,000. Then, after both the 2017 Australian F4 Championship and the 2018 ADAC F4 Championship, he reportedly got to walk away with around $150,000, thanks to his numerous podium finishes and high placements.

As per industry standards, Liam’s base salary increased over time as he progressed from F4 to F3 to F2, and then, finally, to F1 races, and so did his winning purses, based on the events. In fact, it has been reported that he likely made around $150,000 in 2023 as a Super Formula driver before his basic income was hiked to $1 million in 2025 under the banner of Red Bull. It appears as if that’s where his salary remains, so combining all these factors with his potential assets, investments, returns, and expenses, we believe the New Zealand native has a net worth of close to $2.5 million.

Read More: Jack Doohan’s Net Worth: How Rich is the F1 Driver?