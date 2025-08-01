4 Best Liam Neeson Movies on Netflix (August 2025)

Born in Northern Ireland, William John Neeson is an acclaimed actor known for his performances both on stage and on screen. He made his film debut with ‘Pilgrim’s Progress’ in 1978 and followed up with a slew of appearances in projects such as ‘Excalibur,’ ‘The Bounty,’ and ‘The Dead Pool.’ Liam’s breakthrough role came in 1993 with Steven Spielberg‘s Holocaust drama ‘Schindler’s List,’ where he played Oskar Schindler. It earned him widespread critical acclaim as well as a nod at the Academy Awards.

In the following years, Liam rose in fame with starring as well as supporting roles in films from a variety of genres, like ‘Michael Collins,’ ‘Love Actually,’ ‘Kinsey,’ ‘Chloe,’ and ‘The Ballad of Buster Scruggs.’ He also became popular within the fantasy fandom, appearing as Qui-Gon Jinn in ‘Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace,’ as Ra’s al Ghul in ‘Batman Begins,’ and voicing Aslan in ‘The Chronicles of Narnia’ trilogy. By starring in ‘Taken,’ Liam cemented his place as an action hero in Hollywood. He wore the mantle with grace in the film’s subsequent sequels and in projects like ‘The A-Team,’ ‘Non-Stop,’ ‘The Commuter,’ and ‘Cold Pursuit.’ While Liam has made special appearances in comedy, such as in ‘Ted 2,’ his first starring role in the genre is in the reboot of ‘The Naked Gun.’ If you’re looking for movies starring Liam Neeson to stream on Netflix, the following list will help you get started.

4. Wrath of the Titans (2012)

A sequel to the 2010 film ‘Clash of the Titans,’ Jonathan Liebesman’s ‘Wrath of the Titans’ follows the story of Perseus (Sam Worthington) a decade after he defeats the Kraken. While Perseus lives a simple life as a fisherman and a single father, things are not going well on Mount Olympus. The lack of prayers and devotion from mortals makes the gods gradually lose their powers and immortality, and their hold over the imprisoned Titans weakens. Seizing the opportunity, Ares (Édgar Ramírez) and Hades (Ralph Fiennes) betray Zeus (Liam Neeson) and release the Titans and their leader, Kronos. To rescue his father and save mankind from the monsters, Perseus leads a group of skilled warriors to the underworld. Stream the film here.

3. A Million Ways to Die in the West (2014)

Helmed by Seth MacFarlane, ‘A Million Ways to Die in the West’ revolves around Albert Stark (Seth MacFarlane), a mild-mannered sheep farmer who believes himself too tame for the wild, wild west he is living in. Albert loses his girlfriend, Louise (Amanda Seyfried), to the town’s most successful businessman, Foy (Neil Patrick Harris), by refusing to duel him. However, when a gun-slinging straight-shooting woman, Anna (Charlize Theron), rides into town, she takes a liking to Albert and helps him find his inner courage. As luck would have it, Albert’s newfound bravery is put to the test with the arrival of Anna’s abusive outlaw husband, Clinch Leatherwood (Liam Neeson), in town. You can watch the film here.

2. The Ballad of Buster Scruggs (2018)

‘The Ballad of Buster Scruggs’ by the brothers Joel and Ethan Coen is a Western anthology comprising six stories. Liam Neeson stars in the story titled ‘Meal Ticket’ as an aging impresario who travels from town to town with his artist, Harrison (Harry Melling). A young man with no arms or legs, Harrison attracts people with his theatrical recitations, and the impresario collects money after his performances. However, their profits are dwindling of late as they visit increasingly remote villages, and their future looks bleak. Watch how the impresario attempts to work around the problem on Netflix.

1. The Ice Road (2021)

Directed by Jonathan Hensleigh, ‘The Ice Road’ stars Liam Neeson as an ice road trucker, who signs up for a rescue mission when a remote diamond mine collapses in far northern Canada, trapping the miners inside. The team of truckers carries wellheads for the mines while on the rescue mission to save the miners. While they brave massive storms and thawing waters, they discover that they have a traitor in their midst who is biding his time with a sinister plan. You can stream ‘The Ice Road’ on Netflix.

