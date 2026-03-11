Are Libby and Andrew From Age of Attraction Still Together?

Season 1 of Netflix’s ‘Age of Attraction’ introduces several single individuals from different age groups who hope not to be held captive by the parameters of age to find their soulmate. Several couples formed throughout the season, and among them were Libby Vodicka and Andrew Wheeler, who truly stood out. Their connection didn’t begin with speed dating but rather during the first adventurous activity of water rafting. From that moment on, their conversations seemed effortless, filled with laughter, curiosity, and a growing sense of comfort with one another. However, their 16-year age gap and Andrew’s fatherhood raised questions about their long-term compatibility.

Libby and Andrew Formed a Strong Bond After Their First Adventure Activity

Libby Vodicka and Andrew Wheeler’s connection began during the show’s water-rafting activity, where the latter immediately admitted that she was exactly his type. As their conversations progressed, he revealed that he has two daughters. While the revelation initially made Libby a little nervous, she stated that she likes kids and hoped he was a good father. She decided to keep an open mind and continue getting to know him. Eventually, Andrew asked her about her past relationship and explained that he had always been cautious about introducing someone into his daughters’ lives. He elaborated that he first wanted to be certain the connection was genuine. As their bond deepened, he revealed that he found Libby to be quite fun and lively. Despite previously dating younger women, Andrew felt there was something different about her.

Similarly, Libby felt genuinely attracted to Andrew and his mature nature. However, the reality soon became clearer when he disclosed that his oldest daughter is actually 14. It left Libby quite shocked and overwhelmed, and she confessed that she needed time to reflect. Andrew also told her that he, his daughters, and their mother are all settled in Baltimore, Maryland. When he asked whether she would be willing to get into a long-distance relationship or move there to be closer to him, Libby said she would go all in if their relationship progressed. As they finally reached the Promise Room, Andrew revealed he was 38, while Libby shared she was 22. Despite the initial shock of their 16-year age gap, they made their way to their apartment along with the other couples, where they continued to deepen their connection.

Libby and Andrew Have Likely Decided to Keep Their Relationship Status Under Wraps

During a beach date, Libby and Andrew spent more time opening up to each other, where the latter spoke vulnerably about his short-lived career as a professional soccer player. When he expressed his regret about giving it up, she reassured him, which further helped them grow closer. At one point, Andrew asked her if she was scared of commitment. Libby admitted that, although she was unsure, she hoped it was not the case. During another conversation, she began to wonder whether their bond might change in the real world, but her partner assured her she could spend her time however she wanted. However, Andrew asked Libby to always keep him at the back of her mind.

Things became complicated when the couples in the show learned that they would soon meet each other’s families. Although Andrew and Libby were nervous about it, they were equally excited to take the next step forward. When they finally met the families, the situation highlighted a painful truth: she might not be ready to step into the role of stepmother. As of writing, Andrew and Libby still follow each other on Instagram, which may indicate potential communication between them. However, neither of them has publicly spoken about their relationship, highlighting their decision to keep their personal lives private.

Libby Works as a Social Media Manager and Loves Traveling the World

Libby Vodicka has always been known for her bright and bubbly personality. Growing up, she was a proud member of the Carlsbad High School cheerleading squad before graduating in June 2020. She then pursued higher education at the University of Alabama. Over the next few years, Libby focused on her studies and completed her higher education in April 2024. Ultimately, she stepped into her career as a Social Media Manager. Outside of academics, she is adventurous and loves visiting breathtaking destinations around the world. In June 2023, Libby enjoyed soaking up the sun at Prickly Pear Island, Anguilla, followed by her memorable trip to Ensenada, Mexico, two months later.

By March 2024, Libby made her way to the tropical beauty of Belize, followed by her journey to Cozumel, Mexico, where she enjoyed the lively culture. Most recently, she traveled to the City of Love — Paris, France — in February 2026, and just a month later, she continued her European adventures with a trip to London, England, where she explored the historic streets and monuments. Moreover, she is a significant sports enthusiast who often heads to the stadium to cheer for her favorite football team from the sidelines. Besides that, Libby holds her friends close to her heart, considering them a constant source of joy and support in her life.

Andrew Has Built a Life Revolving Around Business, Travel, and Fatherhood

Beyond the world of reality TV, Andrew Wheeler has spent years building a career shaped by resilience and ambition. He started his professional journey in 2008 after earning a degree in Business Administration and Management from York College of Pennsylvania. He pursued a brief trajectory as a professional soccer player with the Vancouver Whitecaps FC before moving on. In 2009, Andrew shifted his focus to the hospitality industry, joining Mad River Bar & Grille as Bar Manager. Over time, he was promoted to Managing Partner, taking on the responsibility of overseeing day-to-day operations and guiding the business forward. In 2017, Andrew left his previous position and took on a new role as an Operating Partner at The Charles in Baltimore, serving until August 2023.

As Andrew’s entrepreneurial instinct grew stronger, he opened his own bar, Locals Only, in May 2023. However, it appears that after running the establishment for about 3 years, he stepped down as owner in January 2026. When he is not busy with work, he dedicates his time to raising his two beautiful daughters, Olivia and Ella. Their importance in his life was further highlighted when Andrew revealed on the show that his future partner should be someone who can genuinely connect with his daughters. Additionally, the reality star enjoys traveling, with his most recent visit being to Paris, France, in January 2025. Andrew further loves taking long walks in nature, enjoying the sound of the crashing waves on the beach, playing golf, and cheering for his favorite sports teams at the stadium.