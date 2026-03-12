Are Leah and Chris From Age of Attraction Still Together?

Very few reality dating shows explore and challenge the idea that love must follow age boundaries, like season 1 of Netflix’s ‘Age of Attraction.’ Among the many hopeful singles introduced in the first episode were Leah Nicole and Chris Dahlan. Their journey didn’t begin until the second episode, as the latter also wanted to explore other connections. Chris initially focused on fellow cast member Vanessa Drozda, but they parted ways when she realized their connection wasn’t meant to last. It brought him closer to Leah, and their bond grew naturally as they spent more time together. Yet, when they faced the realities of living together, complications began to surface.

Leah and Chris’ Connection Was Tested by Their Age Gap and Honest Conversations

When Leah Nicole and Chris Dahlan began talking more seriously, he told her that he had been meaning to speak to her for a long time. They met on several dates and engaged in adventurous activities, such as zip-lining, which helped them understand each other better. During a massage session with Chris, Leah became worried that he would leave after learning about her age. She felt he had several qualities that she looked for in her future partner. So, she asked him the last time he had given someone a massage, but Chris carefully avoided answering, since he had given one to Vanessa. Eventually, he and Leah ended up in the Promise Room, where they expressed a desire for marriage and children in the future, as well as for continuing to learn about one another.

While Chris disclosed that he was 26, Leah revealed she was 41, creating a 15-year age gap. Despite the initial shock, they eventually made their way to Vancouver with the other couples to move in together. During the first couples’ meet, when Leah learned that Chris had previously kissed Vanessa, she was left blindsided because he never told her about it. At their apartment, when she told him she didn’t want to be caught off guard by something he had done, he apologized sincerely, explaining that his hesitation had kept him from telling her about the incident. As they continued to adjust, Leah asked him if he was willing to move to California to be closer to her. Although Chris mentioned that he would like to move to California, he also clarified that it wasn’t his first choice.

Leah and Chris Are Seemingly Exploring Their Connection Away From the Spotlight

As Leah and Chris continued living together under the same roof, the latter began to feel that his partner’s need to spend every moment with him was not normal. On the other hand, she felt that their time together was quite valuable and she wanted to spend it with someone who was valuable to her. Shortly after, when all the couples met again, Chris disclosed to the hosts and cast members that he and Leah were struggling to live together because neither had ever lived with another person. However, she quickly added that she can easily adapt. Chris also divulged that he found it hard to have someone in his personal space 24/7 with a different routine, since he was used to living alone.

Upon being asked, Leah truthfully stated that it felt like she had been in a relationship with Chris for 7 years, with the honeymoon phase already over. Further tensions arose when they learned that they were about to meet each other’s families. As of writing, the pair still appears to be connected outside the show, which is further evident from the fact that they follow each other on Instagram. In March 2026, Leah shared a picture of herself from the show on her Instagram handle, and Chris jumped in to hype her up. While such an interaction suggests they may be navigating their relationship out of the public eye, it is important to note that neither of them has confirmed or denied anything.

Leah Travels the Globe While Excelling in Her Career as a Flight Attendant

Beyond the world of reality TV, Leah Nicole has been steadily building a fulfilling life and career. She is currently a talented Flight Attendant for Alaska Airlines, a role that perfectly matches her love of travel and adventure. Leah is also someone who is aware of her work rights, which came to light when she and her colleagues protested for adequate pay for Flight Attendants in September 2023. Aside from everything, the nature of her job has also helped her form close bonds with her fellow crew members, many of whom have become an integral part of her life. Leah’s profession also allows her to explore various breathtaking destinations.

In February 2019, Leah jetted off to the lush landscapes of Kauai, Hawaii, which was followed by her trip to the stunning Phi Phi Islands, Thailand, in January 2020. She continued her travels, enjoying the serene beaches of Ksamil, Albania, in September 2022, and the amazing cityscapes of Istanbul, Turkey, in August 2023. Three months later, Leah journeyed to the picturesque coastal town of Portofino, Italy. Most recently, in April 2024, the reality star took a memorable trip to Japan, where she explored several historical monuments. In her personal life, she considers friendships as an important part of her journey. Whether it be traveling with them or enjoying food at different restaurants, Leah cherishes every moment spent with them.



Chris is Channeling His Experiences Into Public Speaking and Business Ventures

Before coming under the spotlight on the show, Chris Dahlan has been building a multifaceted career that reflects both his entrepreneurial spirit and his passion for personal growth. Over the years, he has established himself as a Mental Health Instructor and Public Speaker, who turned his past mental health struggles into a purpose. Alongside that, Chris is also an influencer who has currently garnered over 132K followers on Instagram. Alongside that, he has been reaching heights as an Investor and Consultant. He has also found a unique outlet in the world of golf, which led him and two of his friends to create their own golf team and open their official Instagram handle, miamigolfguys. On the platform, Chris and his friends document their experiences while connecting with the South Florida golfing community.

In January 2026, the team’s enthusiasm led them to their first team tournament. By the following month, Chris also attended the WM Phoenix Open (formerly known as Waste Management Phoenix Open). Moreover, Chris is deeply proud of his Lebanese heritage and is quite fluent in Arabic and Spanish. As a fitness enthusiast, the reality star maintains a strict fitness routine. When Chris is not working, he enjoys attending Formula 1 races at the F1 Circuit as a self-proclaimed superfan of the sport. Above all, he considers his family the anchor of his life, which was highlighted when he shared on the show that he used to take care of his father when the latter was sick. Another significant part of Chris’ life is his beloved pup, who is also his cuddle partner.