Are Pfeifer and Derrick From Age of Attraction Still Together?

It was after Pfeifer Hill spent an entire year working on herself that she decided to join the cast of Netflix’s ‘Age of Attraction’ in the hopes of finally meeting the person of her dreams. However, she knew she likely wouldn’t be interested in a man her age since they are “like a desk you have to assemble,” and she is completely done getting involved with furniture projects. Derrick Fleming was thus exactly what she was looking for, so they went on to get to know one another on a much, much deeper personal level once he admitted he shared the sentiment.

Pfeifer Hill and Derrick Fleming Navigated Every Concern With Open Communication

The moment Pfeifer Hill and Derrick Fleming locked eyes at the beginning of their 3-minute speed date on the very first day, it was as if sparks erupted owing to their innate chemistry. They were both giddy to feel such an instantaneous connection, yet it only grew stronger over the ensuing few days as they realized they also shared similar beliefs, perspectives, and values. The former was waiting for the other shoe to drop throughout this period because she felt it might be too good to be true, or that their calm passion might burn out, but she was wrong.

Derrick later did tell Pfeifer that he was actually a father of 2 boys, but aside from changing how old she thought he realistically was, it didn’t alter her feelings toward him or anything else. So, they made their way to the Promise Room, where they validated each other even amid heightened emotions before revealing their ages and then deciding to step into the real world hand in hand. Their 20-year age gap was significant, especially with her being 23 while he’s 43, yet it didn’t really cause issues for them as they were always communicative, honest, intentional, and understanding. Even when discussing her worries about how he might introduce her to his sons or the possibility of relocation if things panned out, they were on the same page because they prioritized the same thing: family.

Pfeifer Hill and Derrick Fleming Are Likely Head Over Heels in Love

Although many from the outside looking in may assume Pfeifer and Derrick are at entirely different stages in life due to their big, two-decade age difference, that couldn’t be further from the truth. They are ready to get into a serious relationship with the intention of making it last forever, all the while building a loving family, maintaining a calm home, as well as providing stability to young ones. Therefore, with her also having stated that their age and his being a father of two are challenges – “positive challenges” – it’s highly likely they gave their romance their all even after filming concluded. Neither the Seattle resident nor the Dallas native has since confirmed or denied their status as of writing, yet it appears as if they remain in close contact, indicating their continued involvement.

Pfeifer Hill is a Thriving Graphic Designer, Whereas Derrick Fleming is a Devoted Medical Salesperson

Pfeifer was reportedly quite young when she realized she had a passion for the creative world, driving her to enroll at the University of Washington as soon as she graduated from high school. She is currently pursuing a Bachelor’s degree in Design/Visual Communication Design and is all set to earn her credits by the summer of 2026, meaning she is scheduled to graduate then. However, it’s imperative to note that the fitness, self-growth, and wellness enthusiast had kick-started her career back in 2022 itself, with the position of a Keyholder at SoulCycle Inc. She even held titles as a part-time receptionist, a Stanley Design Intern, and a University Illustrator before securing her first full-time job as a Brand Design Intern at EA Sports in June 2025. She serves in that role to this day in Seattle, Washington, all the while embracing her passion for travel as well as spending quality time with loved ones.

On the flip side, despite having a Bachelor’s degree in Political Science and Government/History from Lyon College (2004), former baseball athlete Derrick is now a Vaccines and Immunology Specialist. He kick-started his corporate career in the field of sales before joining ADP in 2009, where he worked as a Senior District Manager prior to getting promoted to Corporate Sales Trainer in 2010. The Dallas, Texas, resident worked there until 2014, all the while maintaining the title of Co-Chief Executive Officer at the Under the Lights Baseball Academy from 2011 to 2014. Then, he joined Medline Industries, where he held various positions over a period of over 12 years before jumping ship to spread his wings at Syneos Health in September 2021 as a Vaccines & Immunology Specialist. On a personal level, he is a father of two, but he also leads a very high-energy lifestyle, full of concerts, gym sessions, as well as travels alongside his loved ones. We should even mention that it appears as if he is currently focusing on earning his pilot’s license, too.

