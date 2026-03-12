Are Vanessa and Logan From Age of Attraction Still Together?

Season 1 of Netflix’s ‘Age of Attraction’ encourages participants to explore connections freely, meet people outside their usual dating preferences, and discover whether emotional compatibility can truly outweigh age differences. Among them were Vanessa Drozda and Logan Goodrid, who first crossed paths during the speed dating process but didn’t connect until episode 2. Initially, the former had set her sights on Chris Dahlan during a group date at the spa. He and Vanessa even shared a kiss during that date, but it made her realize that it didn’t feel right for her. Eventually, they parted ways, and she soon found herself forming an intriguing bond with Logan.

Vanessa and Logan’s Journey Took Many Emotional Turns Despite Their Strong Chemistry

Vanessa Drozda and Logan Goodrid’s first date was a beautiful walk through the forest, during which she revealed that she found him to be a true gentleman. On the other hand, he felt there was an undeniable connection between them. During another of their dates, Vanessa shared that she had been single for 4 years and had been engaged four times previously. Similarly, Logan disclosed that his last serious relationship was three years ago, after which he had focused on his career. Things seemed to be going well until tensions arose when he asked Vanessa if the age gap between them bothered her. It made her feel that he was being immature and had just insulted her. Soon after, Logan took responsibility for his actions and reassured Vanessa about his intentions.

When Vanessa and Logan exchanged rings in the Promise Room, it was revealed that the former was 49 and her partner was 29. Although they had a 20-year age gap, they moved to Vancouver with the other couples to live together. There, Vanessa asked Logan what would happen once they returned to their states and if he would be willing to pursue a long-distance relationship. She further revealed that she had been cheated on in the past. Logan quickly reassured her that loyalty was his biggest priority. Another challenge arose when she felt that he might not be attracted to her because they hadn’t been intimate. Her partner clarified that he didn’t want to rush things to ensure the spark wouldn’t fade too quickly. At one point, Logan told Vanessa he felt she occasionally tried to dictate situations because she was older, though he believed age didn’t necessarily mean more relationship experience.

Vanessa and Logan’s Bond Appears to Have Faded in the Real World

Vanessa and Logan found themselves reflecting on every tough conversation between them. By the time of the couples’ gathering in episode 5, they revealed to their fellow cast members that despite their fair share of arguments, their bond had continued to strengthen. Not long after, they learned from the hosts that they had reached the next stage of the experiment, where they would finally meet each other’s families. After hearing that, Logan confessed that he had never introduced a partner to his family before, which made the situation daunting for him. However, Vanessa pointed out that she was not just “anyone” in his life.

When Vanessa and Logan returned to their apartment, she expressed that she felt he was not ready to take the next step. He explained that although he had been falling for her over the past few weeks, he didn’t know if she was the one and was afraid to introduce her to his parents because of their age gap. When the time for the Commitment Ceremony arrived, Logan admitted that there was a possibility that they might walk away from the experiment separately. Currently, the pair continues to follow each other on Instagram even after the show. However, since neither of them has recently interacted publicly, it is possible that their connection may not have lasted in the real world. Yet, their online connection suggests that they may have remained on amicable terms.

Vanessa Has Carved Her Own Path in the Beauty Industry With Her Salon

Before beginning her professional trajectory, Vanessa Drozda earned a Bachelor of Business Administration in Marketing from Kent State University in 2007. With a passion for beauty and creativity, she soon turned her ambitions into reality by opening her own salon, Vida Beauty Design, in March 2008, where she works as a Makeup Artist and Hairstylist. By January 2012, Vanessa expanded her career by becoming an Artistic Advisor at Joico. While balancing these responsibilities, she served as an Instructor at The Yoga Place from April 2013 to June 2015. Additionally, Vanessa has garnered a large fanbase on Instagram, where she currently has over 2.8K followers.

In March 2026, Vanessa excitedly announced her first interview on the podcast ‘The Viall Files,’ where she shared how age has never held her back from continuing to search for love. On the personal front, Vanessa dedicates her love and attention to her beloved son. She also shares a close bond with her family and often takes the opportunity to spend meaningful time with them. In March 2026, Vanessa achieved another personal milestone when she turned 50. She enjoys small pleasures like going to brunch and exploring different bars and restaurants with her friends. Whenever Vanessa is looking for a break from her busy life, she visits the beaches, where the sounds of the crashing waves always calm her. Furthermore, she is a fitness enthusiast who maintains a disciplined workout routine.



Logan Continues to Grow Professionally While Pursuing His Love for Travel

Logan Goodrid began his academic journey in 2013, when he enrolled at Saginaw Valley State University to pursue a Bachelor of Business Administration in Logistics, Finance, Materials, and Supply Chain Management. He eventually graduated in 2017, before beginning his professional journey in December of the same year. Logan joined TI Automotive as a Buyer, where he developed his expertise before leaving in February 2023. One month later, he stepped into the role of Commodity Manager at PACCAR and continues to work there to this day. Logan has also been gradually expanding his presence on social media, particularly Instagram, where he has gained over 2.3K followers.

One of Logan’s greatest passions is to travel around the world and experience different cultures. His adventures took him to the breathtaking landscapes of Palmer, Alaska, in July 2018, followed by two trips to the beaches of Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, and Ecuador in March of 2019 and 2020, respectively. In February 2024, Logan enjoyed soaking up the sun in Ocho Rios, Jamaica. Most recently, in January 2025, he got the chance to explore the historical streets of London, England. The reality star is also a devoted music lover, which took him to the Austin City Limits Music Festival (ACL) in October 2021. Besides that, Logan enjoys trying out foods from different restaurants with his friends.