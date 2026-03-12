Are Vanelle and Jorge From Age of Attraction Still Together?

From the moment Vanelle Fenmou first came across our screens in Netflix’s ‘Age of Attraction,’ she made it clear that she hoped to find her one true love from the experience. Her father didn’t want her to end up with someone over a decade older than her, but while she respected his opinion, she knew in her heart she didn’t have such a hard limit because it was her life at the end of the day. This became even more evident when she pursued a connection with Jorge Sanchez, despite it being rather evident that he is indeed quite older than her.

Vanelle Fenmou and Jorge Sanchez Had Too Many Differences to Overcome

Although Vanelle Fenmou initially connected with Healthcare Director Justin Silberman, she realized as time passed that she was developing deeper feelings for her second bond, Jorge Sanchez. Thus, determined to be fair as she did not want to hurt anyone in the long run, she called things off with him almost as soon as she made up her mind about who she wanted to pursue. It was honest, it was mature, and it showed her emotional intelligence, which was the very thing Justin had found incredibly appealing about her, but alas, to no avail.

Vanelle and Jorge subsequently found themselves in the Promise Room, where she decided to discuss one important matter to her before they moved to the next step: her vow of celibacy. This definitely surprised Jorge, but he indicated it would not make him change his mind, driving them to finally reveal their ages to one another – she was 27, whereas he was 60. She never expected him to be as old as he was, but she wasn’t too bothered by it, as she shared the sentiment that they had formed an affinity based on who they were on the inside, not on external factors.

However, problems started arising for Vanelle and Jorge almost as soon as they returned to the real world because he had failed to mention he was a father of 2, even though they had discussed children before. She candidly asserted that she didn’t mind his having kids, but she felt a little blindsided or as if he hadn’t trusted her to share such a significant aspect of his life. Yet, what truly affected their connection was his admission that he wasn’t entirely on board with the celibacy aspect since she was okay with engaging in some sexual aspects. Their breaking point, though, came shortly after, when they had a disagreement over his handling of a rather terrifying situation regarding their being approached on the street by a strange man. They simply could not see eye to eye or communicate, driving them to call it quits.

Vanelle Fenmou and Jorge Sanchez Have Parted Ways For Good

Vanelle and Jorge’s relationship initially seemed one of the most authentic, loving, and sincere, especially as they had bonded over their devout faith as well as devotion to family. However, they could not really figure out a way to properly communicate in the real world, which broke everything down. They even admitted that their differences had nothing to do with age. In fact, Vanelle indicated that she hadn’t ever really cared about their 33-year age difference; what bothered her was that it always felt like he was talking “at her” rather than “with her” or “to her” during arguments.

Jorge expressed similar sentiments about their issues, after which both he and Vanelle separately asserted that what they shared was definitely real, despite being short-lived. Nevertheless, from what we can tell, they also realized that their differences were too significant and personal, so it doesn’t appear as if they even tried to rekindle their romance in any capacity. It does seem like they have managed to build a rather cordial association, considering they are now mutuals on social media and are likely in contact, but it appears that remains the extent of their involvement.

Vanelle Fenmou and Jorge Sanchez Seem Focused on Their Respective Creative Careers Today

In her late 20s today, Vanelle Fenmou has managed to build a good life for herself in Dallas, Texas, as a professional Project Manager. She often refers to Dallas as her hometown, but she is a Cameroonian native who came to the US when she was 8 years old. She has long preferred to keep the details of her life well away from the limelight for privacy reasons, but she has never shied away from expressing her dedication to her faith, her family, and her self-growth. She never wants to compromise her independence or her relationships with those dear to her, but she also wants a rather traditional man who is ready to be her partner in every sense. From what we can tell, she hasn’t given up on finding her forever love one day, but she is likely prioritizing her career as well as her personal bonds more these days.

With a Bachelor’s Degree in Psychology from Hofstra University (1992) and a Juris Doctorate from The University of Texas School of Law (2000), Jorge Sanchez is a career attorney. He has been the owner and operator of his own law firm, Sanchez Law Firm, since 1998, where he has long established a specialization in Criminal Defense. He proudly serves as an attorney to this day, but since the early 2010s, he has also been dabbling in the world of entertainment as a writer, director, and Principal CEO of JS Productions. The Los Angeles, California, resident was an extra in a couple of productions in the early 2000s before he really delved into the industry, but his biggest credit today is ‘The Origins’ (2023). He was a writer and producer on this sci-fi short film, and it has garnered significant acclaim from critics, including a selection into the 20th Harlem Film Festival and a nomination for the HAPA Award for Best Ensemble Cast. On a personal level, he is a proud dog dad to an adorable French Bulldog named Pharoah, whom he welcomed into his life in July 2025, not long after losing his two dogs prior, Zeus and Thor.

