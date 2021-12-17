Liberate Shark Tank Update: Where Is Shark Tank Now?

Olivia Bowser hoped for a life-changing investment from the Sharks when she introduced her online mental wellness service, Liberate, on season 13 episode 9 of ‘Shark Tank.’ Focusing on different aspects of mental health, Liberate gained popularity during the COVID-19 lockdown and helped people remain mentally fit. The incredibly innovative idea intrigued us enough to chart out the service’s growth. Well, here’s what we found out!

Liberate: Who Are They and What Do They Do?

Olivia Browser is a graduate of the Syracuse University — Martin J. Whitman School of Management, from where she earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Marketing. Prior to starting Liberate, Olivia enjoyed an incredible career and has immense experience in digital marketing. Apart from interning at Macy’s and the Susan Magrino Agency, Olivia Browser was employed as a Marketing Unicorn and Brand Manager at Foodstirs.

Moreover, she has held various digital marketing posts at top companies like Veestro, Fox Digital, and Rael before establishing Liberate in 2020. Although Olivia always wanted to do something on her own, the idea for Liberate occurred to her at the height of the COVID-19 lockdown in May 2020. The lockdown forced everyone inside and limited human interaction to a bare minimum. Home workouts helped people retain their physical fitness, and there were quite a few online classes for people who wanted to work on their physical health.

However, people’s mental health took a significant hit as there was a lack of mental health facilities. At such a time, Olivia realized that practicing yoga and meditating helped balance her mental state. Thus, she began working on her idea for Liberate with a desire to improve collective mental wellness. It can be best described as an online mental wellness and fitness gym which helps people retain their mental health from the safety of their homes.

At its core, Liberate is a one-of-a-kind online service that provides a variety of classes on meditation, yoga, and mindfulness while helping build resilience, confidence, and self-love. With Olivia being an accredited yoga and meditation instructor, she employed a few other certified teachers and began taking live classes on Zoom for her subscribers. Additionally, keeping in mind the busy schedule of most, each class is made available for download, with the website adding at least 4 to 5 new videos each week.

Liberate: Where Are They Now?

Liberate was received quite positively upon its release as people welcomed the service during the COVID-19 lockdown. Besides, Olivia was able to use her experience and skills in digital marketing to further her service and expand her customer base. With Liberate being a service offering a rare safe space and a supportive community for healthy mental development, popularity even spread through word of mouth, and Olivia’s brainchild was featured on several established publications.

At present, Liberate offers tailor-made services depending on whether the client is an individual or a company. While companies have to get in touch with Olivia directly for further details, individuals can subscribe to the service exclusively on their website for $19 a month or $99 annually. Customers would also be pleased to know that each subscription offers unlimited access to the already existing 100+ classes on the platform, with new classes and programs being added periodically.

